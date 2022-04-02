Is Arnold Ebiketie Lions' Go-To Pass Rusher of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie is a culture changer.

He changes a culture, because he gives it his all on every play. And, he changes a culture, because he is a consistent force to be reckoned with.

Is he the Lions' go-to pass rusher of the future, though?

Detroit can only hope that somehow he is sitting there at the bottom of the first round. While the Lions have more needs than picks, walking away from this draft with Ebiketie would be a major win for Detroit.

With Lions head coach Dan Campbell switching back to a base 4-3 defensive alignment (four defensive linemen and three linebackers), Ebiketie would fit the Lions perfectly, like two pieces of a puzzle fitting together.

Ebiketie is a complete every-down end, who can line up standing up pre-snap or with his hand down in the dirt. And, he is just as much a presence on passing downs as he is when the opposing team is trying to run the ball.

Players like Ebiketie raise everyone's play around them, because they lead by example. Their play is infectious, because they send a very clear message that nothing less than 100 percent on every snap is acceptable.

So, not only is he a good player, but he would make everyone on the Lions' defense better, as well.

It was fun watching Ebiketie on film, because he plays like the game of football is important to him. And, that was one of Campbell's mentor Bill Parcells' critical scouting factors. Therefore, one can only believe that Ebiketie has to be high on Campbell's radar.

Ebiketie is a ball of energy and brute power, and he is quarterback-minded, meaning his goal is always to get to the passer. He is also a punishing run defender.

He is about as no nonsense as they come. What you see is what you get with Ebiketie.

He is a handful, and he is exactly the type of player who would move the meter in Detroit.

Matthew OHaren, USA TODAY Sports

#17 Arnold Ebiketie - 6-foot-3, 256 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Auburn, Iowa and Ohio State

2021 stats: 62 tackles (34 solo), 9.5 sacks, 52 pressures (per Pro Football Focus), two forced fumbles

Grade: First round

Scouting Report

Naturally powerful, highly aggressive, no-nonsense pass rusher with long arms, brute physical strength, violent hands and high motor. Human-battering ram. Fighter. Brings it off the edge, and shows he can stunt or slip into an inside gap or challenge heavily at the back door of the pocket. Can really bend the edge. Nice low pad level. Gains leverage, and glides with momentum through the back door. Excellent hand-to-hand combat with strong hands. Able to bull rush hard. Put a guard and tackle on skates. Has that coveted short-area close in the pocket.

The only knock on him as a pass rusher is he showed zero polish in terms of pass-rush moves. Can get neutralized when his power game is limited or matched. He is just coming on every snap. Consistent. Equally as impressive as a pass rusher in all three games.

Showed a high level of desire to get to running backs. Can crash down or slip through a gap and blow things up. Rock-solid wrapping tackler. Always working to be involved, but does get neutralized about half the time despite his effort. Can even get tied up against tight ends at times. Will hunt and chase downfield. Plays until the whistle blows.

There is nothing fancy about him, but he is a really good football player.

The National Football League is a bottom-line business. And, despite all the technical scouting jargon that gets thrown around, it all really boils down to one thing: Can Ebiketie help the Lions win?

Simply, yes, he can.