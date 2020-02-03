Is Justin Herbert the QB Lions Really Should Target?

While many Detroit fans and draft pundits alike have been focusing their attention on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there is another quarterback the Lions may need to spend some time researching.

His name: Justin Herbert.

The Oregon quarterback is very polarizing among NFL talent evaluators.

According to some draft analysts, Herbert has more upside than both Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow -- the consensus No. 1 pick and Heisman winner from LSU.

On the flip side, there are some evaluators that do not feel that Herbert will progress to the level of a productive starting passer in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Network:

"He has astounding athleticism for a 6-foot-6, 225-pound quarterback, and while he doesn’t indulge in that athleticism as much as other quarterbacks, it allows him to be a threat on the ground, as well as in the pocket, where he does well to evade imminent pressure and keep his eyes downfield while navigating lanes.

Herbert’s arm is just as, if not more impressive, than his athletic ability. His ability to generate explosive velocity with an eased, loose throwing motion is nearly unrivaled in the class. His release is a bit winding and not as compact as one would like, but he compensates with a torrid throw every time. He’s fairly consistent with RAC placement in the short ranges, and he can deliver lasers down the field, especially up the seam."

There are also some major question marks regarding his ability to consistently make touch throws and to maintain his fundamentals while under distress.

Despite all of the flaws, though, there is still no question that Herbert has the skill set to start at the next level and possesses enough upside to potentially develop into the best passer of the QB-rich 2020 class.

Your move, Bob Quinn.

