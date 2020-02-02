Better Fit: Okudah or Simmons?

With the Detroit Lions holding the third pick in this year's NFL draft, the selection will be widely debated.

Should Detroit address offense or defense?

While this week many debated if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the answer, it appears as thought Detroit is better suited to draft an impactful player that is ready to come in and contribute to the defense.

The two players that best fit the criteria are cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State and linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson.

Let's take a closer look at who is the better fit.

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Patricia's base defense is a 3-3-5, with the third safety essentially a starter.

Simmons checks all those boxes for the strong safety role, or hang defender in Patricia's hybrid scheme.

Simmons, who is listed at 230 pounds, isn't an exact scheme fit as a middle linebacker and solely because of his weight.

Maybe the Lions feel that Simmons could bulk up a bit and be a more prototypical linebacker in their gap-control defense.

Then again, why would they want to pigeonhole such a versatile player?

For comparison's sake, Lions safety Tavon Wilson spent the majority of his time around the line of scrimmage this past season.

In all likelihood, Simmons would be utilized in a similar role with blitz packages that are designed specifically for him.

Most importantly, though, he would be able to help cover today's ultra-athletic tight ends.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

This past season, the secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game.

Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015.

For many years now, it's been the Lions' modus operandi to play it safe in the draft -- especially in the first round.

And with owner Martha Ford coming out and saying that she expects Detroit "to be a playoff contender" in 2020, this year's selection of the top amateur football players in the world should be no different.

Bottom line

While Okudah most certainly would develop into a productive player, Detroit can ill-afford to sit back and wait for his development.

The current regime is hanging on by a thin thread.

With that said, Isaiah Simmons appears to be the overall best selection for Detroit at this time.

He checks many of the boxes that Detroit is looking for and could come in and contribute immediately.

