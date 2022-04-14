Is Kerby Joseph Lions' Safety of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There is a lot to be said for team chemistry, as Detroit prepares to select nine players in the upcoming draft.

Might Illinois safety Kerby Joseph be one of the nine? Time will tell.

Every player acquired is like an ingredient added to a recipe. One cup of salt instead of sugar -- or the other way around -- can make all the difference.

While there is no question that Joseph has the raw athleticism to do the job, there are huge question marks surrounding the rest of his game.

The first question stems from his limited college statistical production.

In 2021, Joseph put up 57 tackles (41 solo), one sack, five interceptions and two passes defensed.

However, prior to that (from 2018-2020), his tackling totals were not as solid, and he did not have any interceptions, either.

Another big question comes from how disinterested Joseph looked against the run.

There were many times where Joseph was a step or two slow reacting in the pass and run game.

A step or two is all is takes to get beat in the NFL.

The bottom line is Joseph looked like an athlete trying to play safety on game film, and that is the last thing Detroit needs.

The play at safety for the Lions has been shoddy to begin with over the past three seasons.

Detroit does not need another safety who is reluctant to provide run support and does not have what it takes to provide help over the top.

That is the whole reason to even have safeties on the field.

Additionally, when evaluating Joseph, NFL scouting departments will need to answer the question of why Joseph was subbed out at times.

That is a huge question, considering the ball skills he showed this past season.

All of these questions keep me going back to the lack of instincts he showed.

#25 Kerby Joseph - 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Nebraska, Virginia and UTSA (limited action).

Grade: Fifth round

Scouting Report

Lanky, with long arms and above-average range, but passive against the run. Shows good raw coverage skills and ability. When he does not have to think about it and can just drift towards his assignment, he looked sharp and showed good ball instincts. He struggled when he had to stop and think about it, and he lacked the necessary speed (a one-gear runner) to get there and make a difference.

Can be slowed down with misdirection or with more than one thing going on at the same time. Not dependable enough to provide deep halves help. Showed he can cover flats and stay with assignments in front of him.

Wanted nothing to do with run support. Very tentative coming up on running plays and does not want to get involved (unless he has to) once the action reaches his level way downfield. Not a sure tackler. Can get out of control, and likes to hit. Limited upside.

Remember the part about chemistry?

It is tough to build a winning culture by acquiring players who do not show a lot of want.

Actually, it’s impossible.