Has LT Taylor Decker Become Expendable?

Is Penei Sewell the Detroit Lions left tackle of the future?

The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff could have an interesting dilemma to try and resolve early in the season.

Penei Sewell, who played at left tackle in the season opener, performed at a high level against the stout defensive line of the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, Sewell was among the top three Pro Football Focus graded players on the Detroit Lions' offense on Sunday. In his debut, the rookie out of Oregon earned a PFF grade of 75.6

Against Nick Bosa, with really only two days of preparation, Sewell allowed zero sacks and gave up a total of six pressures and two hits.

"He’s going to be good. He’s more comfortable on the left. I could tell. The tape I saw on the right was," Bosa said postgame. "I told him after the game, he’s better on the left and he’s more comfortable on the left. He’s going to be a solid player, for sure."

The early knee-jerk solution from supporters has been to simply keep Sewell at left tackle and move Decker over to the right side when he returns from the injured reserve list.

During a recent talk with the media, Decker noted that he has not ever been approached by the coaching staff about playing on the right side.

Sewell also reiterated that he is playing at right tackle when the veteran returns after recovering from hand surgery.

The Lions' front office is likely not looking to trade a player that has been solid protecting the blindside of players they have large monetary investments in.

In 2020, Decker signed a four-year, $60 million extension that included $42.1 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $15 million.

Early indications seem to be that when Decker returns, he will resume playing at left tackle, thus returning Sewell to the right side of the offensive line.

It is far too soon to pack Decker's bags.