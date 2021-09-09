Lions OC on Penei Sewell: Preseason Is When You Learn and Grow

Pro Football Focus was not too kind to rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell after his first three preseason games in the National Football League.

In fact, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was the Lions lowest rated player for two consecutive weeks on the offensive side of the football.

But for new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, it does not appear he is spending too much of his time focusing on Sewell's PFF grades.

"Preseason, that's when when you learn, that's when you grow. That's what preseason's for," Lynn told reporters prior to Thursday's practice. "He didn't play at all last year. He sat out. Now, getting back up to speed with the NFL players in this game. Yeah, that's a challenge for him a little bit, but this young man is doing a lot of good things."

In the preseason, Sewell did struggle occasionally during early offensive drives against the Bills, Steelers and Colts. But, the 20-year-old lineman oftentimes rebounded and demonstrated the raw ability the coaching staff wants to build upon this season.

"I thought he did some good things," Lynn said. "Obviously had some struggles, but as long as you learn from those struggles and continue to improve, that's the most important thing."

Head coach Dan Campbell is excited and ready for the offensive line to become the strength of the team heading into the start of the 2021 season.

“I’m very excited. I love those guys. I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group," he said. "I think it’s a group that we can hang our hat on. Look, we’re going to put a lot on them, we are. We are going to ask them to do a lot, the run game and our pass protection. They have got to hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”

Lynn expressed that Sewell's pass protection has improved since training camp and that the young rookie brought with him solid run blocking abilities.

"He's been a run blocker since he stepped on campus, but his pass protection has improved," Lynn said.

When asked what is the timetable to expect Sewell to take strides in his transition playing at right tackle, Lynn replied lightheartedly, "I hope Sunday."

