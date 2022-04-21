Is Treylon Burks Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit desperately needs to add some offensive firepower.

Could Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks help the Lions move the chains?

Absolutely.

Anyone who looks like a combination of receivers DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Randy Moss on game film would do the trick in Detroit.

This 6-foot-3 physical target has a big catch radius, and he is both a matchup problem pre-snap and when he is running his routes.

Arkansas liked to move Burks all around pre-snap, which drew some confusion in coverages.

Once into his routes, Burks proved to be dominant, and often looked like he was out there toying around with corners.

This is a surefire sign of an NFL superstar in the making.

Those who make it look easy - - and those who look like men amongst boys against the highest level of college competition -- are the ones to watch.

Burks did not even blink against Alabama, posting eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

I don’t know about you, but that is about as close to an NFL warmup as there is.

Watching Detroit play offense has been like watching paint dry. A tight end and a running back were two of the top four receivers on the Lions' No. 22 ranked offense last season.

That offensive gameplan led to a 3-13-1 campaign in 2021.

Detroit has got to get a legit No. 1 receiver in there, who is a threat at all three route levels and can stretch a defense.

Burks is all that and then some.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Treylon Burks - 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama

2021 receiving stats: 66 receptions, 1,104 yards (16.7 yards per catch avg.), 11 touchdowns

2021 rushing stats: 14 rushes, 112 yards (8.0 yards per rush attempt), one touchdown

Grade: First round (top 10)

Scouting Report

Strong and lanky, big-play receiver who is phenomenal at adjusting back to the football. A "Swiss Army knife" type, who is able to be motioned all around pre-snap and also lined up in the backfield. Skilled route runner and a fluid, methodical long-strider. Excels on bubble screens and in gaining YAC. Can make something out of nothing. Has some real get-up-and-go coming off the line, and he can accelerate quickly, both initially and when coming out of catches. Uses his big, strong frame effectively to box out, like a basketball player in the paint. Played basketball in high school.

Excellent at creating separation at the short and intermediate route levels. Gets physical with corners. Excellent at adjusting back to the ball, both intermediate and deep. Can find the QB when he is in trouble and work back to him. A real threat after catches. Can run away from a defense. Able to get separation deep. Showed off some acrobatic ability, while having the awareness of where he was on the field (drags feet along sidelines). Exceptional at high-pointing the deep ball. Great ball skills.

Decent, but not great hands, which is the biggest knock on him. Dropped some he should have had. Second biggest knock is sometimes he went out of bounds too easily. Showed the ability to take a handoff. Tough inside runner, and was better inside than outside. Average run blocker. A real difference-maker overall.

Bottom line, let’s not confuse ourselves with the facts.

Burks would be the best thing to happen to Detroit since Calvin Johnson.