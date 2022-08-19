Jamaal Williams Addresses Zaire Franklin Tweet: 'I Literally Made You Look Stupid'
The Detroit Lions are not hesitant to chirp back when a player from another NFL team takes unnecessary shots at them online.
On Friday, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin had some strong words in response to NFL Films' footage being released online.
The video features a series of reps between Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Franklin.
While it appeared Williams could have blocked better, Franklin clearly was holding in an attempt to gain an advantage.
Franklin emphasized that he hoped the veteran back was prepared to play 17 games and end up with a losing record.
Recommended Lions Articles
Zaire Franklin Calls Lions' Jamaal Williams 'Bum'
Linebacker Zaire Franklin reacts to NFL Films footage from the Lions-Colts joint practice.
Madden 23 Butchers Dan Campbell's Likeness: Fans React
Dan Campbell does not appear anything like himself in Madden 23.
Bold Prediction: How LB Malcolm Rodriguez Can Win DROY
Detroit Lions linebacker has an opportunity to win a prestigious rookie award.
Williams replied, "Sir, I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle, and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period. Please go 'bout your business. You not 'bout that when it’s Go time."
In his second season in Detroit, the talented running back was pretty vocal during the Lions' joint practices with the Colts.
Reporters present noted after one touchdown that Williams let out a visceral scream.
“Shoot, I’m just getting ready for the season. Just letting people know, you know? There may be a thud, but I’m getting in the end zone,” Williams said, via MLive. “I’m getting in the end zone. That’s it. They ain’t going to stop me. I’m sorry. I’m still turnt just a little bit.”
While some members of the Colts certainly were not happy with Williams, he is poised to run behind one of the league's top offensive lines.
"At the end of the day, it’s all about just showing your effort," he said. "Being the hammer and not the nail. And, just go out there and make plays.”