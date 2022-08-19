Dan Campbell wanted to practice with the Indianapolis Colts, due to the immense respect he has for the organization's coaching staff and front office.

Despite increased aggressiveness and a couple of skirmishes on Wednesday, Campbell was pleased with the level of restraint certain members of the roster had.

"How close can we get to the red line here without going over it, stepping over it? Man, we’ve got to toe the line, and we can’t cross it," Campbell said before practice Thursday. "I think it’s just, it’s another evaluation of our discipline, man. Can we stay disciplined?"

Detroit's second-year head coach even highlighted two players who were known to scrap, Dan Skipper and Austin Bryant, as being players who were able to contain their emotions well.

"I know that’s not easy, but they did exactly what we asked them to do, man," said Campbell, via the team's YouTube page. "They toed the line, but neither one of them crossed it, and I told them that’s what we’re looking for.”

A player that did get under the skin of the Colts was Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

The talented back has been a vocal leader in the locker room since coming to Detroit.

Williams was featured in the opening episode of Hard Knocks. During the episode, he delivered a passionate plea to his teammates to continue to give the maximum amount of effort possible throughout training camp.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin took to social media to react to NFL Films' footage of Williams chirping at him during drills.

"Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won. Hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ," Franklin tweeted.