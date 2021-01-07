Jamal Agnew Responds to Critics on Social Media

Read more on Detroit Lions return specialist Jamal Agnew responding to critics via social media.

Now that is the offseason, there are more opportunities for National Football League players to cash in receipts against their vocal critics online.

On Thursday, Detroit Lions wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew took some time to respond to his critics via social media.

A particularly interesting exchange occurred with a local blogger who covers the team.

After discovering that Agnew had replied to his criticism, he then proceeded to invite the return specialist to play video games and to join him on his podcast.

Agnew declined in a less than polite manner.

In 2020, Agnew was close on numerous occasions to breaking a return for a touchdown.

The elusive touchdown return occurred against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Agnew flew past punter Bradley Pinion for a 74-yard touchdown return.

“I mean, unfortunately, we were down 40 to nothing (before the touchdown return). But we’re still trying to make an impact, make plays on special teams. I’m just happy I got to make that play for the team and give us a little bit of juice," Agnew said.

The touchdown was the only score Detroit had on the afternoon.

Below is a sample of Agnew's retort to online critics:

More from SI All Lions:

NFL Rumors: Could Lions Trade for Deshaun Watson?

Todd McShay Has Lions Drafting Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Lions Interview Brad Holmes, George Patron for GM

Detroit Lions' 2020 Grades: Offense

Taylor Decker: 'I Was One of the Best Tackles in Football'

Wood: 'We're Not as Far Away as It Might Appear'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.