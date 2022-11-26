Detroit Lions rookies James Houston and Malcolm Rodriguez each delivered solid performances against the Buffalo Bills.

James Houston made his presence known in his NFL debut Thursday.

Houston, who recorded a game-high two sacks, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were the stars of Detroit's rookie class on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills.

First-year pros Aidan Hutchinson, James Mitchell, Kerby Joseph and Chase Lucas each also saw playing time, while Josh Paschal was inactive for a second straight week.

Without further ado, here are the grades for the rookies that suited up for the Lions Thursday.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: A

Rodriguez was Detroit's highest Pro Football Focus-graded player for the week, earning a 90.5 overall mark.

The sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall) recorded six total tackles, including a tackle for loss, and one pass defensed in the loss to the Bills.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Rodriguez, as he received the third-lowest PFF grade among all Lions players a week ago against the Giants (34.7).

Overall wise, though, "Rodrigo", as he's affectionately known, has put together some solid film during his rookie season, and Thursday was just the latest example of it.

EDGE James Houston: A-

What an NFL debut it was for the sixth-round pick (No. 217 overall). Although he logged just five defensive snaps, Houston, who has been on Detroit's practice squad for the duration of the season, made the most of his opportunity Thursday.

The Jackson State product finished the Week 12 contest with two sacks and as many tackles for loss, to go along with a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came on the Lions' first punt return of the game, while Houston's two sacks came on his first three snaps as an NFL player.

Additionally, he made franchise history in his debut. With the two sacks, he became the first ever Detroit rookie to record multiple sacks in his first career NFL game.

It was a debut to remember for Houston, and it'll be interesting to see if it translates into more snaps for the late-round pick in future weeks.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

TE James Mitchell: B

For the fourth time in five weeks, Mitchell recorded at least one reception.

On Thanksgiving, the fifth-round selection came down with his biggest catch yet as a pro, hauling in a 22-yard pass from Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff on the Lions' second scoring drive of the contest. It was Mitchell's longest reception as a pro.

Additionally, the Virginia Tech product finished as Detroit's fifth-highest PFF-graded offensive player for the week (66.6).

It'll be interesting to see if Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson involves Mitchell more in the passing game as the remainder of the season plays out.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: D

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick didn't help out his Defensive Rookie of the Year case with his performance Thursday.

For just his second time as a pro, Hutchinson didn't record a single tackle, and on top of that, he failed to produce even a single QB hit.

Additionally, on a collective level, he and his defensive counterparts allowed Bills signal-caller Josh Allen to go unscathed and sneak past them far too often.

It was a disappointing showing from the Michigan product, and hopefully he puts it behind him heading into Detroit's Week 13 matchup with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

S Kerby Joseph: C

Joseph didn't light up the stat sheet in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day tilt with Buffalo. However, the first-year safety still put together a decent day.

The Illinois product produced six total tackles, while suiting up for a season-high 77 snaps on defense. For his efforts, he received a 64.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

And, from All Lions, he gets a "C" for the week.

CB Chase Lucas: D

Lucas suited up for the first time since Week 7 (against the Cowboys), and as has been common for the rookie this season, didn't record a single snap on defense.

The seventh-rounder did log 12 snaps on special teams, however, and came down with one tackle.

The Arizona State product hasn't had the opportunity to make much of an impact in his first campaign with the Lions, and Thursday was the latest instance of it.

Also, it's an obvious sign of the fact that Detroit's coaching staff doesn't believe the defensive back is fully ready yet to contribute at the NFL level.