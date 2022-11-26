Skip to main content
Evaluating Detroit Lions Turnaround in November

Jared Goff: 'I Love the Call' on Third Down

Jared Goff does not regret the play call on third down against the Bills.

Detroit Lions
One of the sentinel play calls in the Lions' loss to the Bills occurred late in the game. 

In the fourth quarter, facing a third-and-1, Jared Goff and the Lions' offense decided to throw for the first down. 

Unfortunately, Goff and wideout DJ Chark were not on the same page, as the deep-fade toss had no chance of being completed once it was delivered. 

“No, that was a great call. That was a great call," said Goff, when asked if there was a debate that occurred between running or passing the ball on that play. "There’s four receivers on the play, and you can throw to any of them. And, the guy I picked was open, but we didn’t hit it. So, we can second-guess it all we want, but no, I love the call and wish I would have made it work some way or another.”

In hindsight, knowing Bills quarterback Josh Allen would still have time remaining to lead his offense down the field, Detroit's veteran signal-caller expressed he was going to second guess the entire scenario, wishing the result would have turned out better. 

"Yeah, that offense is potent, man. And, it’s a lot of time, it’s part of why maybe I wish I had done something differently there on the third-and-1. But, trying to make a play," Goff said. "I can second guess it all day long, and I will. How we could have done something different there. Ultimately, it’s a team game, and we just weren’t good enough today to end the whole thing.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed a similar sentiment, as he told reporters after the 28-25 loss, "No, we like the play call. Didn’t work out, (and) kicked the field goal.”