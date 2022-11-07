TE James Mitchell Is Lions Highest PFF-Graded Offensive Player

The Detroit Lions offense was able to find the end zone twice against the Green Bay Packers.

Surprisingly, both touchdowns went to tight ends, as James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra both earned their first career touchdowns in the National Football League.

"It’s exciting. Obviously, when -- yeah, it’s fun. It’s really exciting and I think those two guys specifically have been so consistent through time and have finally gotten their chance this week," said Jared Goff. "Shane Zylstra’s a guy that we’ve relied on for two years now at times. And then James (Mitchell) kind of coming off his injury has kind of come into his own now. So, seeing them both through practice and the last handful of weeks, and getting their chances today is exciting.”

Mitchell earned a PFF grade earned of 84.8 and was the Lions higest-graded offensive player.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

TE James Mitchell -- 84.8

T Penei Sewell -- 79.5

RB Justin Jackson -- 79.1

C Frank Ragnow -- 76.1

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 74.8

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

G Jonah Jackson -- 57.1

T Dan Skipper -- 54.6

WR Tom Kennedy -- 50.6

QB Jared Goff -- 48.0

TE Brock Wright -- 46.4

Top PFF-graded defensive player

LB Chris Board -- 99.3

S Kerby Joseph -- 90.1

S C.J. Moore -- 87.4

CB Jerry Jacobs -- 83.3

LB Derrick Barnes -- 76.1

Worst PFF-graded defensive players