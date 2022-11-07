The Detroit Lions have struggled as of late converting on fourth down, especially late in games.

Against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions offense went on a drive in the fourth quarter that lasted nearly five minutes.

After crossing midfield and leading 15-9, Dan Campbell and the offense had an important decision to make.

With two minutes remaining in a closely contested divisional game, Detroit could have either punted to force the Packers to march further down the field or attempt to convert on fourth-and-three were the options considered.

As has been the case all season, Campbell chose to go for it, risking giving the Packers one more opportunity for the comeback win, if the play did not succeed.

Starting at the Packers 43, Goff attempted to connect with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Unfortunately, the pass fell incomplete, giving the Packers one final opportunity.

“I just, I felt like I liked where we were at, and I thought we would convert that," Campbell explained, when asked about this decision-making late in the game. "But, if we did not, I had three timeouts in my pockets, and yeah, our defense was playing pretty good. So, I just felt like that was the way to go.”

Jared Goff compliments defense

The Lions defense has certainly not been the strength of the team in 2022.

With a quality defensive performance against quarterback Aaron Rodgers, many of the Lions offensive players, including quarterback Jared Goff, praised the efforts of the defense in Week 9.

"It’s awesome, man. It really is awesome and -- that’s what it feels like and they certainly played as well as they played all year," Goff said. "As well as a lot of defenses in this League have played all year. I don’t know how many turnovers they ended up with, three or four. Fourth down stop, I’m sure at some point counts really as a turnover. So, yeah it’s -- really as an offense when you’re kind of trying to find your footing at times and moving the ball and getting stopped. And they’re able to make those turnovers and make those plays for us. It’s a good feeling.”