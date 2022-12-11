Detroit Lions rookie wideout Jameson Williams sent the capacity crowd at Ford Field into a wild frenzy.

In one of the biggest games of the season, Detroit's second of two 2022 first-round picks recorded one of his first career milestones, when he scored his first receiving touchdown.

The Vikings' defense left Williams wide open, as Jared Goff found the speedy wideout for a 41-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 early lead.

His debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars was relatively quiet, as he was only targeted once and played eight total snaps. A couple of snaps were in victory formation, so the talented wideout is certainly looking to play much more down the stretch of the season.

"As badly as I wanted to do more, it wasn't about that. It was about what they said, getting my feet under me and making sure everything was good," Williams told reporters this week.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that similar to any young player, the expectation is for Williams to steadily progress and to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the offense.

"I think the intent was to -- I mean, shoot, he hadn’t put on pads and gone through even pregame warmups. And so, a lot of that was just getting your bearings and now that you got that under your belt, we can progress forward from there," said Johnson. "So, no within those numbers, snaps is hard to say one way or another, but it’s a good starting point for him. I don’t even think he was very pleased with his play, but that’s good. That’s a starting point, and just like every player, we’re looking to get a little bit better each week.”