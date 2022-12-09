'He's a Real Monster': Jameson Williams Praises Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions could have two of the best young wideouts in the NFL.

Having Amon-Ra St. Brown on the roster is not only benefitting the Detroit Lions on the football field.

With a young rookie wideout now joining the team, having an elite-level talent helping show him the ropes, on and off the field, will certainly pay dividends.

Jameson Williams has been actively engaged in meeting rooms all season, learning the playbook and observing how to properly run routes from St. Brown.

"I like Amon-Ra. That's my boy. He is a real monster on the field," Williams told All Lions on Thursday after practice. "You see the way he trained, the way everything goes for him. Like, it's well deserved. It's been great watching him. I learned a lot of stuff from him, like the way he moves on the field, how the game goes. He's taught me a lot since I've been out there. He's helped me with the plays and with the playbook a lot. He's just a real monster. So, I learned a lot from him."

The duo have the potential of becoming elite level wideouts who possess the skillset every team covets.

This season, St. Brown has secured 76 receptions for 830 yards and six touchdowns.

“It’s been fun to watch his progression since he got here over a year and a half ago," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "And truthfully, I really think he’s playing like a top-five, top-10 receiver in this League right now. He generates separation on a weekly basis. I think he’s very hard to cover. We’re trying the best we can to keep defenses guessing a little bit of where he’s going to lineup, but he does a lot of things himself. That catch he had over the middle of the field, and then he bounces back up a few plays later. I mean, it’s -- that’s elite. Not many guys have that. That level of toughness, the hands, the breaks. I mean, it’s a complete package and boy are we happy to have him.”

For Detroit's offense, having an elite slot receiver poses a significant challenge for most defenses.

In the final stretch of the season, the 23-year-old will be counted on to keep the chains moving, starting with the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Recall, it was St. Brown who secured the game-winning touchdown against the Vikings at Ford Field to give Dan Campbell his first victory as head coach of the Lions.

“To me, it’s hard for defenses to take away a slot receiver. I really do believe that, especially with how much we move him around and try to generate some matchups for him," Johnson said. "But just his skill-set, it is unique. He is well-built. He’s strong, he’s got quickness. He’s as good as anybody we have on the team getting in and out of breaks to create separation at the top of the route. It’s awesome, and he’s got elite hands to go on top of it, so he can make some contested catches also. It’s a fun little toy to play with as we go into the game-plan session.”