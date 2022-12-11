Jameson Williams: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

For any NFL player, there is no better feeling than making your mark out on the football field.

Detroit Lions rookie wideout Jameson Williams was forced to be patient, as the organization took a very cautious approach with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Coming off an ACL injury, the team did not want to jeopardize what now appears to be a very bright future.

Despite having to sit and wait, Williams was still very much engaged in the entire process, attending meetings and working with teammates to learn the offense.

And boy, what a memory the speedy wideout created for himself and for the fans of the Lions Sunday.

His first career NFL catch ended up being a 41-yard grab, in which he was so wide open it was nearly written out of a movie script.

"It feels good. It was just my first catch in the NFL. It was just something I was looking forward to for a long time," said Williams postgame. "It was a long time coming, man. It was good."

Cameras caught the rookie's excited reaction after scoring the touchdown. He handed his father the football, and sprinted down the Lions' sidelines with a youthful type of energy.

"I was just excited, man," Williams said. "I just handed the ball to my pops. Just excited to get the crowd going. I was excited to get everybody going, man. That was the main thing."

This season, Detroit's offense has scored 30 or more points in seven games.

With an addition like Williams, it will be very interesting to watch this team down the stretch, as it pursues a playoff push.

"It's a great offense. Coach (Ben) Johnson, he's got the great offensive plan," Williams said. "Every day in the week, we are always working on making sure this is perfect, or making sure we could do this, so we can translate that to Sunday. And, leading up in the week, we just make sure things are perfect. And, when it comes to the game, we just execute."

