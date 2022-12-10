Jameson Williams is expected to play more and be more involved in the Detroit Lions offense this week.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated this week that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams could have an expanded role in Sunday's NFC North divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, I hope so. I don't know what that means necessarily for the rep count, but it's encouraging to finally get some opportunities to hook up in practice, both in routes on air and in competitive periods, because that chemistry as we talked about last week, that's critical, that's big," Johnson told reporters. "Knowing where he's gonna be, what the top of his break's going to look like, so our quarterback can anticipate that throw, that goes a long way."

More: How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Lions-Vikings

Detroit's No. 12 overall pick played eight total snaps in a blowout victory over the Jaguars, but did not record any receptions in his NFL debut.

"Oh, it was good," Williams said of his debut. "We got a great offense. You see we put up 40 points? We've been more consistent this whole year. We've had a lot of great scoring games, a lot of great games on the offensive side of the ball. Being able to watch that, it's just great knowing that my talent is going to be added to that soon. It's going to be something that's real exciting to watch."

With another week of practice under his belt, our stat prediction is that Williams will record four receptions for 45 yards. Also, the speedy wideout will be given two carries for a total of 24 rushing yards against the Vikings.

Standing room tickets available at Ford Field

The Lions announced on Friday that a select amount of standing room only tickets for their Week 14 game against the Vikings have been released.

It is expected that more than 65,000 supporters will come to Ford Field to cheer on the Lions, as they seek their fifth victory of the season.

Home attendance this season is reportedly up 21 percent from last year, which has been acknowledged by Dan Campbell and many players on the roster.

Amon-Ra St. Brown told reporters, “I think the fans are going to be awesome. I think Detroit has some of the best fans around. They bring a lot of energy every week for us, it helps us out a lot."

If you want to see the Lions-Vikings game live and in-person this Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, you can get your tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Several tickets are available for purchase now and in prime locations.