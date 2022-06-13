Mark Brunell: Jared Goff's Confidence Is at 'All-Time High'

The comfort level that quarterback Jared Goff has experienced in his second season with the Detroit Lions has allowed him to the toss the football with much more ease and confidence.

"You know your way around the building. You know the coaches. You know the front office. You know everybody," Goff told reporters last week. "You're able to walk around and feel more confidently knowing your place."

Working with a new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has given the veteran signal-caller a renewed hope he can play at the elite level he once did with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Jarad has had an excellent spring. Really sharp," quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said on Monday. "You guys have seen it. He's made some throws this spring that have been impressive. Doing some new things offensively and he has embraced the system. He has done very, very well with really just going out there and executing it. He's done very, very well this spring."

Earlier this offseason, Goff and Johnson spent plenty of time together watching film from earlier film of his days with Rams, looking for the aspects of that offense that can be recreated here in Detroit.

Brunell commented "I think the coordinator and the starting quarterback, whenever they can spend time together and I think it just helps everybody. It certainly has helped us this spring.

"When I say he's had an excellent spring, I'm not kidding. He really has done very well with this, with the learning. His work ethic. He comes out here and he works. He puts the time in. It's very, very important to him and just his ability to throw the ball. He has a elite arm talent and and it's been fun to watch. I think he's in a great place right now, just from last year to this year. He's he's better at every aspect of his game as a professional. I mean, he's he's killing it, man. He really is really proud of him. I would say this year is better -- just being more sharp, understanding what we're doing. Having been here a year, we're doing a lot of the same concepts. And so just adding on another year to to what we did last year and things that he did very, very well. He's he's looked really good."

The ability to have more of a say in the offense and seeing the coaching staff implement some subtle changes has given Goff a renewed confidence, which is something that can aid a whole locker room.

Many are expecting Detroit to utilize an up-tempo offense more often coming out of the huddle.

Also, the use of the play-action pass game should produce positive results, especially given the run game is expected to take a step forward.

These factors have allowed Goff to perform more confidently the past several weeks.

"I would say I'd say his confidence is at an all time high. I really would," Brunell said. "I mean, he is the leader of this offense, leader of this team. He is in command when he's out there. He understands what we're trying to do. He's done very well. It's the best best place I've ever seen him. Only been with him a little over a year now, but I just like where our quarterback's at. And that's just not me. That's the team, the coaches. Again, he's he's done very well."