Jared Goff Explains Why He Does Not Use Wristband

Jared Goff is one of a few NFL quarterbacks who does not use a wristband with the play-calls during games.

The majority of starting NFL quarterbacks wear wristbands during games in order to check the play-call signaled in from their offensive coordinator or head coach.

For Jared Goff, being able to remember the play calls has allowed him to be among the few signal-callers in the league to not wear one during games.

"Yeah, everyone does it a different way," Goff said. "There’s some teams who do it just for redzone because it gets installed later in the week, you don’t have as much time to kind of get through it. We do a good job here keeping it short and trying to condense things, and I’ve always just taken a lot of pride in just trying to remember everything, and for better or for worse, that’s just the way I’ve done it.

"And I’ve had wristbands at times, so I’ve gone back and forth certainly when the plays get long. I’ve done it, so just right now, I don’t. You said I’m one of three? Nine? OK, so yeah, I just haven’t done it.”

Areas Lions can improve moving forward

For the Lions young roster, not making as many mistakes the past couple of weeks has gone a long way in their ability to secure victories.

In fact, both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Stanley Berryhill were overheard against Chicago saying that the level of talent in the NFL is so close that the team that makes the least amount of mistakes tend to eventually win the game.

"We’ve made more plays than the opponent to win the game and we didn’t do things that ultimately cost us the game," said Dan Campbell. "So, we’ve got to continue to trend that way, and then really I think the focus has got to be how do we stay out of the position we were in, in the fourth quarter early? How do we get out of that?

"We’ve got to eliminate -- we had a bust, we didn’t fit a gap right, (Justin) Fields breaks it. Offensively, we don’t ID our protection correctly, and now we’re second-and-18. So, those are the little things that are next to correct so that we can continue to get better from here because that’s the key. Yeah, we’ve won two now, but we have to get better, we have to be even better if we want to continue this.”