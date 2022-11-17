Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave

Read more on why the Detroit Lions made a great decision in letting Kenny Golladay walk in free agency, following the 2020 season.

Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons in Detroit (2018 and 2019), and had his best campaign as a member of the Lions in '19.

During the aforementioned season, Golladay produced career-high marks in both yards and touchdowns (1,190 yards and 11 TDs, respectively). And, he did all of this en route to earning his first ever -- and still only -- trip to the Pro Bowl.

Golladay was considered a rising star at the receiver position at the time, and was one of the very best players on the Lions' roster.

But, then 2020 rolled around, and Golladay was basically MIA throughout the course of the season. He battled a hip injury all year, and didn't log a single snap after Week 8. He proceeded to record 20 receptions for 338 yards and two scores in just five games.

It was a disappointing campaign for the then-fourth-year pro. And, little did the Lions or anyone else know at the time, but it would be a sign of things to come for the player whom fans and pundits alike at one point compared to Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. Heck, Golladay even received the nickname "Babytron" because of it.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He became a free agent at the end of the '20 season. And, there were plenty of Detroit fans that, despite Golladay's subpar fourth year in Motown, wanted the organization to re-sign him.

In what was at least a semi-controversial decision at the time, the Lions decided to let the 6-foot-4 wideout walk in free agency, and the organization has been better off because of it ever since.

He proceeded to ink a four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Giants. In case you were wondering, $28 million of it was guaranteed at signing.

And, in now two-and-a-half seasons in New York, the once promising wideout has proven to be a major disappointment.

Since joining the "G-Men", he's played in only 19 games, and has caught 39 balls for 543 yards and no scores.

Yes, you read that right. He has yet to score a single touchdown as a member of the Giants.

And, his second season in N.Y. has been even worse than his first. Golladay has logged snaps in just five games so far in 2022, and has amassed just two receptions for 22 yards.

Additionally, although he's healthy, there's no guarantee -- especially after he was benched last week in the second half for dropping two passes against the Houston Texans -- he records even one snap in the Giants' Week 11 contest with the Lions Sunday.

"You never know what can happen week to week," Giants head man Brian Daboll said about Golladay after Sunday's game. "Go out there, and try to have a good week of practice. And, take it day by day.

"All I expect these guys to do is come in on Wednesday, learn from the tape, go out to practice, have a good week at practice, and then, by the end of the week, we'll decide where everybody fits. And, that's how we approach it."

Fair to say, Detroit made the right decision in letting Golladay walk in free agency following the 2020 season.