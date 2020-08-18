SI.com
Lions Rookie Injured in Practice Tuesday

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed relatively good health at the start of training camp. 

Unfortunately, rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell went down during practice Tuesday with a lower leg injury and had to be carted off. 

According to reports, the injury looked more than a minor injury and has the potential to be quite serious.

As a result of an apparent lower leg injury, he was carted off the Allen Park practice field. 

Detroit's seventh-round draft pick in this past April's draft, Cornell was considered one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive tackles from the 2020 draft class.

In fact, according to PFF, he received the fourth-best grade (90.2) of the tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles. 

One positive aspect of the ex-Buckeyes game that impressed many analysts was his pass-rushing ability.

In a run-first defense, Cornell had the potential to carve out a niche role on passing downs. 

Many even saw a path for him making the final 53-man squad.

While at Ohio State, the young defensive tackle had a great senior season after playing more at defensive tackle than down defensive end. 

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 pounds, Cornell was in competition with John Penisini for one of a the remaining spots along the defensive line.

