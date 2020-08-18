8 Observations from Lions' First Padded Practice

The Detroit Lions took part in their first padded training camp practice of 2020 on Monday.

Now, in no way can any concrete conclusions be made from just one practice. It’s important not to read too much into anything at this time.

No matter the case, though, we are still going to discuss what transpired on the field. Let’s dive in!

1.) Okudah isn’t going to be handed a starting role

Despite being the first defensive back selected in the top three of the NFL Draft since 1997, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia aren’t giving rookie Jeff Okudah the starting position on a silver platter.

It’s a philosophy that is not all that uncommon, so there is really no need to worry.

However, it is interesting that former first-round selections like Taylor Decker, Jarrad Davis and Frank Ragnow almost all were penciled in immediately with the first-teamers when they first arrived to camp.

In saying that, they also didn’t have the same level of competition at their respective positions.

It may also be considered a positive that the coaching staff has faith in second-year corner Amani Oruwariye potentially receiving more playing time with the starters as well.

2.) Jonah Jackson in the mix to play immediately

Even though the Lions' first-round pick wasn’t technically in the starting unit, another rookie and former Ohio State Buckeye in Jonah Jackson was getting snaps at right guard with the first team.

Again, the Lions are known for swapping out and rotating their guards, so Jackson could be relegated more to a reserve role in future practices.

With no preseason games, Patricia is really going to have to work on Jackson getting as many reps as possible -- if Jackson is set to be one of their top guards in 2020.

The Lions don’t have the luxury of slow-playing Jackson’s development, unless they want to rely more on Oday Aboushi or Kenny Wiggins.

3.) Who is the backup center?

Speaking of Wiggins and Jackson, both were reportedly playing at least a few snaps at center.

Potential backup center Russell Bodine recently opted out and Beau Benzschawel -- who lined up at center occasionally last season -- did not participate in practice for an undisclosed reason.

Now that the Lions don’t have Graham Glasgow to slide inside in case of emergency, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell may need to find an alternative solution for the team's primary option behind Ragnow.

Due to the new roster-size rules on game days, it may make sense to not keep as many linemen as teams have in years past.

Benzschawel will need to return as soon as possible to prove his worth, especially if the Lions feel comfortable with the combo of Wiggins and Jackson playing some center in a pinch.

4.) Running back depth

Kerryon Johnson was still rocking a knee brace, but didn’t seem limited in his starting role. Meanwhile, 2020 second-round pick D’Andre Swift appeared to be squarely behind Johnson in the pecking order.

With the Lions' stable of backs, it’s likely to be a committee approach anyway.

Right before camp commenced, the Lions announced that they had signed running back Jonathan Williams and released Wes Hills.

Usually, I’m not one to hype journeymen tailbacks, but Williams has me intrigued. I was a big fan of his coming out of Arkansas, and he had two 100-yard rushing games in spot duty last year behind the Indianapolis Colts powerful offensive line.

Interestingly enough, Pro Football Focus had him graded as the second-highest running back in the entire NFL.

Williams has a penchant for breaking tackles through great contact balance, and is a bigger back with some lateral agility.

I think Bo Scarbrough is going to have to battle for that bruiser-back role.

Either way, Williams is solid depth and a great practice-squad back at the very least.

5.) A new place holder

Perhaps one undervalued piece of the Lions not re-signing punter Sam Martin was his ability as a holder and his rapport with kicker Matt Prater.

Not only was Martin the punter and the holder, he was also the kickoff specialist as well.

These are a lot of important roles that you don't necessarily realize to be important until an error is made.

It remains to be seen as to who the better punter of the two is -- my guess is Jack Fox will be the guy. Either way, though, hopefully, there is no ill impact on Prater.

Prater did miss a couple of field goals Monday on the smaller-than-regulation practice posts.

6.) Trufant’s hands

With Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay now on the Philadelphia Eagles, Desmond Trufant is expected to be the team’s top corner for the time being.

Trufant has always been labeled as a good athlete similar to Slay, but one common complaint throughout Trufant’s career has been his rather unreliable hands.

There is a reason he is a cornerback and not a receiver, right?

Well, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive, Trufant dropped a potential interception at the goal line.

It’s rare to find a cornerback with stellar mitts, but it is a bit concerning that the flaw was on display so early in his Lions tenure.

7.) Jalen Reeves-Maybin impresses

Of all the linebackers the Lions have on their roster, Reeves-Maybin seemed to create the most buzz.

Davis and Jamie Collins lined up all over the field, and others at the position didn’t seem to catch the eye of media all that much.

I actually left JRM off of my recent final 53-man roster prediction -- mostly due to him not being a great scheme fit.

But, I could be easily persuaded back into his favor if Patricia can properly utilize him to his strengths.

There is talent there, and he possesses some unique attributes.

He was one of the top special teamers from a season ago. And he may just be too valuable to risk on the practice squad.

8.) The usual suspects performed

I didn’t dive too deep into anything concerning quarterback Matthew Stafford and the pass-catchers because by all accounts, they continued where they left off from a season ago -- making plays. That’s nothing new and really just the norm at this point.

Even rookie WR Quintez Cephus got in on the action with a nice deep back-shoulder catch from Stafford.

It's a positive that Stafford showed no signs of limitation, which re-affirms reports his back is feeling good.