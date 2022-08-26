Running back Justin Jackson has learned how to go with the flow and has had a solid first training camp with the Detroit Lions.

After wideout Corey Sutton abruptly retired early in camp, the Lions front office filled the extra roster spot with the signing of the ex-Chargers running back.

Jackson played the last four seasons in Los Angeles, where he secured 1,040 yards and four touchdowns in 43 appearances.

"It's been a great camp, honestly," Jackson told All Lions following practice on Thursday. It's been fun. I think it was a good experience being a free agent for a while. Sometimes that contrast brings a great appreciation. So, I'm appreciating every day and just having a good time."

Against the Indianapolis Colts last week, Jackson made the most out of his opportunity, as D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams did not suit up.

The veteran running back secured 54 yards on seven carries and even had a scamper of 21 yards.

"I think I've been getting better every day," said Jackson. "That's really just my focus. I'm not focused on anybody else but myself. My growth in this experience, and it's been fun. It's been really fun, so I think when you're having a good time with something and you have a great vision and great goals, then it's going to come to pass. So, just trying to let that flow. Obviously the last game, I felt like I got my feet under myself a little bit better. Hopefully, we'll continue that this next game and going on into the season."

Detroit's offense is not significantly different than the Chargers offensive attack, giving Jackson confidence he has picked up the offense quickly in the past couple of weeks.

"It's not crazily different from the Chargers. Obviously, there is new nomenclature and stuff and different things here and there. But yeah, I think I've been able to kind of learn pretty easily and I'm still learning," Jackson commented. "Still trying to really dive in. You kind of get to the point where I know what I have to do, right. Now you just start trying to figure out, okay, what is the whole concept of the play, whether it's run or pass. And that way, you can really dive into it and start anticipating and seeing things on the field better. Obviously, because everything's happening at a million miles per hour, right? Especially at the running back position. So, I'm definitely just trying to learn more every single day. Dive into the game plans. And so, by the time I get the the field, it's just go time."

The prospect of earning a roster spot with the Lions is intriguing for many of the running backs on the roster, especially due to the significant potential of the offensive line to be a force in 2022.

"They're moving stuff up there," Jackson noted. "Even the second O-line. I was on the second and third (string) O-line that I was in with was moving stuff. So, it's really permeated throughout the entire offensive line room. We have a commitment to run the ball here, which is always fun. I think that's going to stay true as the season goes on, and especially if we can continue to be a great run offense. You know, we're building that every single day. So, I'm just excited to be a part of it, honestly."

Jackson is currently in a battle with Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson for a reserve role, as D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are at the top of the depth chart.

Despite the mounting pressure to perform ahead of roster cuts, the 26-year-old running back is not putting significant pressure on himself to succeed.

Intense preparation and experience lends to a proper mindset in approaching factors that are beyond a player's control.

The Lions third preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will be the next occasion Jackson has to impress the coaching staff and front office before cutdown day this upcoming Tuesday.

The veteran is again calling upon his past experience to give him comfort when the time comes for him to step foot out on the football field.

He does not appear to be overwhelmed by the occasion and is having fun competing against the other backs in the room.

"It's another opportunity. It's just another game," he said. "You know, I think sometimes you can make things too big. You don't want to look at it like that. You just want to go look at it like it's a game. Kobe (Bryant) used to say like 'A game winning shot is just another shot. I've shot it thousands of times.' The pressure and all that outside noise -- it is what it is. But the way I look at it and the way I approach it, my perspective is how it's going to be and then be in my reality. So, that's how I'm just approaching it as just -- it's a game. That it's another game to be out here with my guy G over here (Godwin Igwebuike). And just have a good time, have fun and go execute."