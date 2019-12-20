LionMaven
Kerryon Johnson is Ready if Called Upon this Sunday

John Maakaron

Kerryon Johnson expressed excitement and feels ready if he is called upon to return to action this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 

Johnson has been sidelined since Week 7, when he tore his meniscus in his right knee against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I don’t make those decisions, but if I’m called upon, I’ll be ready. And if I’m not, I’ll be ready to cheer 'em on. But I feel good, I feel like I can (play) if I need to, but like I said, that decision is way above us, so we’ll wait and see," Johnson said Thursday.

“I feel good, man. I’ve been practicing for, what? Three weeks now, I guess? It’s been fine. Just trying to get back to my old self, just working, being out there having something to do instead of sitting around watching everybody else do stuff. It’s very exciting, so I’ve been happy.”

Finishing the 2019 season on a high note remains important for the second year running back out of Auburn. He was unable to finish last season due to injury.

Despite fans being more concerned with where the team is drafting, winning games remains important for Johnson and the Lions.

 Johnson added, "Everybody loves to win. It always puts you in a better mood. It puts me in a better mood. Puts coach in a better mood which makes everybody happy. That is what we are trying to do."

