Potential Lions Cap Casualties for 2020

The Lions and general manager Bob Quinn have some decisions to make this offseason.

Quinn has handed out some pretty hefty contracts in free agency during his time in Detroit and not all have lived up to the price tag.

When looking at the current cap situations for some of the higher-priced players, it wouldn't make sense to let many of them go.

Due to the cap structure that Quinn has given a majority of his big-name free agent acquisitions, most have back-loaded deals that aren't very manageable.

Although the final 2020 cap figure is not set in stone, the Lions are expected to have roughly $50 million in open cap space -- likely 18th-most in the NFL.

It may seem like a lot, but you also have to remember there are guys like defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and offensive guard Graham Glasgow who will be free agents. They will either need to be re-signed or replaced.

Per Over The Cap, below is a table of the dead money and cap savings of some potential cap casualties:

CB Darius Slay

Slay is very unlikely to be released outright. There is some trade speculation out there, though. Obviously, he's not the most content in his current situation. The Lions would be on the hook for $2.9 million in dead cap while saving $10.5 million if he were to be moved. Slay's contract will not be a hindrance if Quinn does, in fact, try to get something in return for the Lions' only 2019 Pro Bowler.

RT Rick Wagner

Wagner is a guy that is firmly on the hot seat from a fan's perspective -- maybe not so much from Quinn's view, however. Despite having one of the largest contracts in the NFL for a right tackle, Wagner hasn't played like one since coming to Detroit. It doesn't help that current swing-tackle Tyrell Crosby, who has played well with his limited sample size, comes at a much cheaper price. Unfortunately, parting ways with Wagner would cost the Lions $5.8 million in dead cap space. That's not an easy pill to swallow.

LT Taylor Decker

The Lions decided to exercise Decker's fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Now, much like Quinn did with tight end Eric Ebron, Decker could be released before the start of free agency and incur zero dead cap. Given how difficult left tackles are to find and how much they cost on the open market, Decker would be difficult to replace. By having to make the decision so early in the offseason, it would create a huge hole heading into free agency and the draft. It would not be the smartest move, in my opinion -- especially considering that Decker has been the fifth-best left tackle this season according to Pro Football Focus. Decker may not be elite, but he isn't a liability on the blindside, either.

WR Marvin Jones

Jones made the list because he is going into the last year of his deal. Any time an aging veteran is in a contract season, they are subjected to the possibility of being be moved. I'm not saying it's the right decision to try to trade the talented receiver, but he shouldn't be off the table. His cap figure is very manageable, which would be enticing to any trade partner looking for wideout help. The Lions could potentially save $6.5 million and add a cheap draft pick, if the right offer comes along.

TE Jesse James

James is looking like a monumental bust, at this point. Given a hefty contract just this past offseason, he has made a minimal impact. And so much so that the Lions started going away from two-tight end sets and fellow TE Logan Thomas has outsnapped James since rookie T.J. Hockenson was placed on injured reserve. Looking at his contract, James would cost almost $3 million more to cut than to keep. Thus, it's highly unlikely the Lions cut ties with the fifth-year tight end this early.

DE Romeo Okwara

Okwara was given a two-year extension back in March. He has been a solid rotational player, and fits the scheme well. In saying this, the Lions desperately need pass rush help. If the Lions do bring in another edge rusher, Okwara could be the odd man out. His release likely wouldn't happen until next preseason, but due to limited roster space, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

LB Jarrad Davis

Davis has been very hot and cold all year -- but mostly cold. As a leader of the defense, he is unlikely to go anywhere unless a trade is made. The third-year linebacker wasn't drafted specifically for Matt Patricia's scheme, and the Lions already have a successor in place with 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai. From a cap standpoint, the Lions would not save any money by releasing or trading Davis. Yet, it would cost the Lions almost $3.5 million to part ways with their 2019 snaps leader at linebacker. Still on his rookie contract, he remains relatively cheap. Yes, the Lions need to upgrade the position. However, at the very least, Davis is a solid reserve.

