Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Rank 14th in Dead Cap Money Owed in 2022

Detroit Lions owe approximately $20 million in dead cap space in 2022.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been working diligently to manage the salary-cap through his first two seasons in Motown. 

As of October of 2021, when the team decided to move on from linebacker Jamie Collins, the dead money owed reached an NFL-high of $57.4 million for last season, according to per Over The Cap. 

Nearly 35 percent of the dead money owed last season was the $19 million it cost the Lions for trading former signal-caller Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Ahead of organized team activities later this week, the team now owes $20,284,830 in dead money paid to players no longer on the roster, which ranks 14th in the NFL

Moving on from veteran defensive end Trey Flowers represents the largest dead cap hit on the books ahead of this season.

The Atlanta Falcons currently lead the league in dead money owed with $63 million, followed by the Chicago Bears, who owe $52.8 million and the Houston Texans, who are on the hook for $52.2 million in dead cap salary owed. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

johnson5

Should Detroit Lions Retire Calvin Johnson's Jersey Number?

Should Calvin Johnson's No. 81 jersey be retired by the Detroit Lions?

2 hours ago
aidan5

Fans React to Hutchinson, Williams Donning Full Lions Uniform

Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams were part of a select group of rookies invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

18 hours ago
caldwell5

Terry Foster Fired Up Over Jim Caldwell Criticism

Has former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell been remembered fairly for his tenure with the team?

22 hours ago

Dead money 

  • Trey Flowers -- $12,112,376
  • Jamie Collins -- $6,333,334
  • Tyrell Williams -- $1,000,000
  • Jahani Tavai -- $1,000,000

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

johnson5
News

Should Detroit Lions Retire Calvin Johnson's Jersey Number?

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
aidan5
OnePride+

Fans React to Hutchinson, Williams Donning Full Lions Uniform

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
caldwell5
News

Terry Foster Fired Up Over Jim Caldwell Criticism

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
harper5
News

Jared Goff Supports Christen Harper at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
lions5
News

Could Detroit Lions Be a Sleeper Team to Win NFC North?

By Christian BooherMay 23, 2022
cephus5
News

AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?

By John MaakaronMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17298810_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Roundtable: Are Lions League's Most Popular Team?

By Vito ChircoMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18276337_168388382_lowres
News

Chris Long: 'You Can Do a Lot of Stuff with Aidan Hutchinson'

By Vito ChircoMay 22, 2022