Detroit Lions Rank 14th in Dead Cap Money Owed in 2022
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been working diligently to manage the salary-cap through his first two seasons in Motown.
As of October of 2021, when the team decided to move on from linebacker Jamie Collins, the dead money owed reached an NFL-high of $57.4 million for last season, according to per Over The Cap.
Nearly 35 percent of the dead money owed last season was the $19 million it cost the Lions for trading former signal-caller Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.
Ahead of organized team activities later this week, the team now owes $20,284,830 in dead money paid to players no longer on the roster, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
Moving on from veteran defensive end Trey Flowers represents the largest dead cap hit on the books ahead of this season.
The Atlanta Falcons currently lead the league in dead money owed with $63 million, followed by the Chicago Bears, who owe $52.8 million and the Houston Texans, who are on the hook for $52.2 million in dead cap salary owed.
Dead money
- Trey Flowers -- $12,112,376
- Jamie Collins -- $6,333,334
- Tyrell Williams -- $1,000,000
- Jahani Tavai -- $1,000,000
