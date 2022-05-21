Look: Replica Lombardi Trophy Delivered to Matthew Stafford
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford received a precious delivery to his home after winning the Lombardi trophy for the Los Angeles Rams.
Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, recently posted on social media a replica of the Lombardi trophy being opened by this year's Super Bowl winning quarterback.
After spending more than a decade grinding while playing in the National Football League, Stafford and the Rams were able to put everything together to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium.
Participating in numerous offseason workouts, watching film and battling through a myriad of ups and downs, including numerous injuries, culminated in a victory Stafford and Co. will remember for quite a long time.
Now he will have an addition to the trophy case he can cherish for a significant period of time.
Being defending champions
Recently, Stafford reacted live to the Rams upcoming schedule on NFL Network.
The 34-year-old quarterback understands being defending champions brings with it a significant amount of new challenges.
"I know we're going to get everybody's best shot," Stafford said. "Being the defending champs, you're going to get everybody's best shot. We are playing a winners schedule. If you look at it, there are a bunch of really good teams on here, as there are every single year. It will be a big challenge for us. It's a new season. That's the biggest thing that we are trying to preach."
