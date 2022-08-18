Lions' 2022 Joint Practice Thursday Updates

The Indianapolis Colts are a formidable test for any NFL football team.

With size, speed and experience at key positions, the Detroit Lions were privy to what makes the Colts' among the top AFC powerhouses for the past couple of seasons.

“Yeah, this will be a very good test. This a tough, physical, fast, and aggressive team that we’re playing on both sides of the ball," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday. "So, this will be good for us to see if we can run the ball a little bit and same thing, can we stop the run? Because they’ve got a hell of a back and a hell of an O-line."

After struggling defensively against the Colts first-team offense, Detroit's secondary will be looking to rebound on Thursday.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense settled in after a shaky start and should be able to continue their positive execution of Ben Johnsons' offense.

"I don’t know if you call it nerves or what early on, but just getting settled in," said Goff Wednesday. "I think you’ve got a new defense out there, you’ve got new players, new situation, settling in after a few plays and we’ll play pretty well there in the second half of practice. But I was proud of the guys. We came out practiced hard, felt like we did well and it’s a lot of the team reps, and had a good day.”

Here are updates from the Lions' practice with the Colts at their Grand Park facility on Thursday.