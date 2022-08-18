Offense, Hutchinson, McNeill Bright Spots Against Colts

The significant news coming out of the joint practice was the Detroit Lions' defense struggling to execute against Colts starting quarterback Matt Ryan and his plethora of offensive weapons.

Despite the secondary not having their best day, there were a few bright spots highlighted by the media in attendance for the joint practice.

NFL reporter Jake Arthur highlighted several of the positive takeaway for supporters of the Lions.

In 1-on-1 drills, which featured Colts offensive linemen against Lions defensive linemen, Detroit's defense held their own.

According to Arthur, who had boots on the ground at the Colts practice facility, "Lions defenders Hutchinson and McNeill looked particularly good in these drills. Hutchinson was the second-overall pick in this year's draft, so he looked the part. He's explosive, has high energy, and is able to put counter moves on blockers already. McNeill looked incredibly powerful, backing Colts blockers back into their own "zone" throughout the 1-on-1s."

The offense struggled to get things going at first, but was able to settle down towards the end of practice and make plays.

Quarterback Jared Goff successfully completed eight passes with two incompletions in 11-on-11 team drills. "Detroit’s running backs had a handful of nice running plays, busting through creases for gains," according to The Indy Star.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continued his solid training camp, as he was on the receiving end of an 11-yard touchdown pass. Craig Reynolds cost the team an opportunity for three straight touchdowns, though, when he could not secure and dropped a touchdown pass.