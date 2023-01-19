Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging

Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23 rd in offensive grade among QBs

in offensive grade among QBs Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th)

Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with at least 415 drop backs.

Nate Sudfeld -- 60.0

Running backs

Jamaal Williams -- 73.5

D’Andre Swift -- 77.8

Justin Jackson -- 58.6

Craig Reynolds -- 68.9

Fullback

Jason Cabinda -- 48.5

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams -- 63.4

Tom Kennedy -- 53.9

Trinity Benson -- 55.3

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 90.7 (Third among all wide receivers playing 50 percent of snaps)

St. Brown's receiving grade of 90.4 was the fifth among all wide receivers playing 50 percent of snaps.

Stanley Berryhill -- 60.3

DJ Chark -- 69.6

Maurice Alexander -- 57.2

Quintez Cephus --68.0

Josh Reynolds -- 64.1

Kalif Raymond -- 72.1

Tight ends

Shane Zylstra -- 59.2

James Mitchell -- 66.9

Brock Wright -- 54.2

Garrett Griffin -- 51.0

Offensive linemen

Penei Sewell -- 80.6 (9th among all offensive tackles)

Sewell's run block grade of 83.0 was fifth among all offensive tackles playing 50 percent of snaps. His pass blocking grade of 74.2 was 30th among all tackles playing 50 percent of snaps.

Matt Nelson -- 46.3

Taylor Decker -- 74.4

Decker's pass blocking grade of 76.5 was 19th among all tackles.

Kayode Awosika -- 50.4

Evan Brown -- 64.8

Logan Stenberg -- 39.6

Jonah Jackson -- 66.1

Dan Skipper -- 44.2

Frank Ragnow -- 77.9 (5th among all centers playing 50 percent of snaps)

Ragnow's run blocking grade of 78.9 was sixth among centers playing 50 percent of snaps.

Defensive ends

John Cominsky -- 68.3

Aidan Hutchinson -- 80.7 (22nd among all edge defenders)

Hutchinson ranked first amongst rookie edge defenders in overall defensive grade and was second to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in defensive grade for players playing 50 percent of snaps.

Josh Paschal -- 55.1

James Houston -- 80.2 (25th among edge defenders)

Houston's pass rush grade of 88.2 ranked first among rookies and eighth overall amongst all edge defenders.

Julian Okwara -- 46.7

Austin Bryant -- 51.2

Charles Harris -- 56.4

Romeo Okwara -- 56.3

Alim McNeill -- 69.8 (38th out of 220 defensive linemen)

Demetrius Taylor -- 29.6

Isaiah Buggs -- 53.9

Benito Jones -- 53.3

Michael Brockers -- 51.3

Linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez -- 63.9 (9th among rookie linebackers)

Derrick Barnes -- 62.3

Josh Woods -- 37.6

Chris Board -- 64.4

Alex Anzalone -- 58.5

Jarrad Davis -- 61.4

Anthony Pittman -- 52.6

Cornerbacks

Bobby Price -- 44.2

Jerry Jacobs -- 55.8

AJ Parker -- 39.9

Jeff Okudah -- 59.4

Will Harris -- 63.7

Amani Oruwariye --- 30.0 (232 out of 235 corners)

Oruwariye's coverage grade of 31.3 was 226th out of 230 cornerbacks who registered a coverage grade.

Saivion Smith -- 74.6

Chase Lucas -- 35.5

Mike Hughes -- 59.9

Safeties