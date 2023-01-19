Lions' 2022 Review: Subpar Cornerback Play Proves Costly

Lions need to overhaul their secondary during the offseason.

Brad Holmes has a decision to make regarding cornerback Jeff Okudah.

This offseason will precede Okudah’s fourth season as a pro, meaning Holmes and the Detroit Lions will have to choose whether to pick up the 2020 No. 3 overall pick’s fifth-year option.

According to OverTheCap.com, Okudah’s option is projected to be around $11.3 million. The Lions have until May 1 to decide whether to secure the cornerback for an extra season.

“He’s kind of really getting extensive action for the first time,” Holmes said. “And, he showed some good things, but when I say, ‘Basically like a rookie season,’ he’s gonna have some lumps. He showed some good. He had some things that were not so good, but he’s a really young player. I think he’s still developing.”

The Okudah decision is one of several personnel decisions the Lions will have to make at cornerback. Here is a primer for the Lions at the cornerback position heading into the offseason.

Reason for hope

In spurts, Okudah played up to his billing as a former top pick. He had one of the season’s top moments against Chicago in Week 10, intercepting Justin Fields and racing for a score to tie the game.

Additionally, he had a 15-tackle game against Dallas, in which he did a little bit of everything against the Cowboys’ potent run game.

Jerry Jacobs and Will Harris had good moments, as well. Jacobs recorded his first career interception against the Jets, while Harris had his in Week 2 against Washington.

Harris finished first among corners in coverage grade, via Pro Football Focus, with his 66.9 mark.

Mike Hughes played his way into a key role near the end of the season, starting the season finale with Okudah out due to a shoulder injury.

Reason for worry

The unit, as a whole, was not good in 2022. Okudah’s positive progress was impeded by injuries, while Jacobs, Harris and Amani Oruwariye all struggled for long spurts.

Oruwariye’s step back was puzzling, as he went from the team’s top corner a year ago to spending long stretches on the sideline. He started the first three games of the year, but a six-penalty performance against the Minnesota Vikings jettisoned him to the sideline for a majority of the season.

Opponents gashed the Lions' secondary, as five opposing quarterbacks threw for at least 300 yards in meetings with Detroit. The unit struggled with penalties, as Oruwariye and Jacobs combined for 17 defensive penalties in 2022, per PFF.

Hughes registered a PFF coverage grade of 51.4, which ranked just below Okudah’s mark of 54.4.

The unit is lacking in seasoned experience. Hughes was the most-experienced piece, with just five years under his belt. Jacobs was in just his second season, and Okudah in his first full campaign, while the fourth-year Harris went through his first full year as a corner after beginning his NFL career as a safety.

Biggest question

Who stays? Harris, Oruwariye and Hughes are all set to hit the free-agent market. Given Oruwariye’s limited workload starting after the bye week, his time as a member of the Lions may be over.

However, his 2021 production could be enticing to keep around. Whatever the case, the Lions will have to evaluate his role moving forward. Harris and Hughes are interesting options to keep around, given their versatility. But, there are upgrades available.

They’ll also have to evaluate Okudah’s fifth-year option. Should Holmes pass, it would send Okudah into a contract year, which would essentially allow him to prove his worth to not only Detroit but the rest of the league.

The Lions have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which boasts an intriguing group of cornerbacks.

Alabama’s Brian Branch, South Carolina’s Cam Smith Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. are all players at the position who could be picked in the first round.

If Detroit passes early, later options such as Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes and Utah’s Clark Phillips could be available on the draft’s second day.

There’s also the question of who will lead this group. Former defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired following a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, with safeties coach Brian Duker and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch taking over the role.

One of the two -- or both for that matter -- could easily be permanently promoted to officially take over the position. Yet, there’s a chance Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks to the external market to find help.

Free agents