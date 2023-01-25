Lions' 2022 Review: Tight Ends Shine Without T.J. Hockenson

The decision to trade T.J. Hockenson came as a surprise, even with the Detroit Lions off to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. Under team control until the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, the former Pro Bowler was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft capital.

Some viewed the move as the Lions admitting defeat in the 2022 campaign. However, the team bounced back from the slow start to finish with a 9-8 record.

The Lions made a difficult decision in dealing Hockenson away, but the move allowed them to learn more about the players that are already in the organization. It also created the opportunity for more receivers to shine.

“I think that we’ve proven that our offense can score a lot of points,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said, following the trade. “I’m sure that (Hockenson) was a part of it, but it would’ve made sense. It was not based on record, whatsoever. I think it was a good deal for the future of our team, and that’s my job, to have a laser-focus on not only the current, but also the future. And, that’s what I did, you know, it just made sense for us.”

Here is a primer for the Lions at the tight end position heading into the offseason.

Reason for hope

Without Hockenson in the fold after Week 8, the Lions got a close look at the trio of Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell. Through the first half of the season, Wright, Zylstra and Mitchell, along with Hockenson, combined for 12 receiving touchdowns and set a new franchise record for touchdowns by Lions tight ends.

Wright was the primary starter following the trade. He produced one of the season’s best moments -- a 51-yard game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 15. He also logged his first career multi-score game in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.

Zylstra came into his own as a red-zone threat, catching four touchdown passes over the season’s final 10 games. Three of the scores came in one game, a Week 16 loss to Carolina.

Detroit also got a glimpse of the future in Mitchell. The 2022 fifth-round pick caught his first career touchdown in Week 9, and finished the season with 11 catches for 112 yards. The Hockenson trade allowed the rookie to get an increased workload, which will prove beneficial for the future.

Mitchell posted the best pass-blocking mark at the position, as Pro Football Focus assigned him an 82.7 mark. Zylstra, meanwhile, paced the room as a run-blocker, with his 74.9 grade.

The biggest beneficiary of the Hockenson deal was the Lions’ receiving room. With Hockenson not in the fold, players such as Kalif Raymond saw increased pass-catching roles. The tight ends stepped up when needed, too.

Raymond posted the best stats of his career, Amon-Ra St. Brown went over 100 catches and DJ Chark picked up his production upon returning from injury.

With so many talents at the receiver position, the tight ends were not asked to contribute as much in the passing game. Still, they delivered when called upon.

Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

Reason for worry

In trading away Hockenson, the Lions lost one of the league’s top players at the position. He finished the 2022 season with 86 catches for 914 yards and six touchdowns. He left big shoes to fill, which the Lions hoped to replace by committee.

None of the remaining tight ends had the chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff that Hockenson did in their year-and-a-half together. Wright led Detroit's tight ends room with 18 catches, while Zylstra and Mitchell each had 11.

The trio had inconsistent blocking numbers, as well. Wright finished with 44.2 and 56.7 grades as a run- and-pass-blocker, respectively. Meanwhile, Zylstra received a pass-blocking grade of just 25.3.

Wright struggled with drops, as he dropped three passes thrown his way in 2022. That mark was tied for fourth among Lions pass-catchers. Justin Jackson, D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown tied for first with four dropped passes.

Biggest question

How do the Lions address the position this offseason? It’s likely that Detroit makes at least one addition to the tight ends room. How the team does so remains to be seen, though.

Wright and Zylstra are both exclusive rights free agents, and could return on the cheap. Still, the Lions could seek more production through either free agency or the NFL Draft.

If they’re looking to add proven talent, prospective free agents, such as Jacksonville’s Evan Engram and Minnesota’s Irv Smith Jr., could be targets.

The draft offers younger pieces, with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave headlining the 2023 class.

Should the trio return intact, expect Mitchell to get a longer look. He entered the league coming off an injury, and wasn’t activated until Week 4, never playing more than 30 percent of the team’s snaps in any game throughout the year.

The Lions’ tight ends are young, with Wright and Zylstra having just wrapped up their second professional seasons. Garrett Griffin, who played in just one game, does offer veteran capabilities. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to gauge the market for a veteran who can offer a bigger impact.

Free agents