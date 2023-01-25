Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks headed into the 2023 season.

The Detroit Lions' cornerbacks group certainly encountered its fair share of struggles during the 2022 campaign.

Even No. 1 cornerback Jeff Okudah, who experienced a resurgence in his third year as a pro, experienced a rough patch down the stretch of the season.

Let's take a look at the cornerbacks presently under contract with the Lions for the 2023 season.

Jeff Okudah

Okudah, the 2020 No. 3 overall pick, is signed with Detroit through 2023 as part of his rookie contract, and carries with him a cap hit of $10,668,167 in 2023.

The Lions have until May 1 to pick up the Ohio State product's rookie contract option for 2024.

Additionally, Okudah has $10,668,167 remaining in guaranteed money.

Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye, who experienced a significant dip in production in 2022, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If I were a betting man, I'd put my money on the Lions letting him walk in free agency.

Jerry Jacobs

Jacobs, who finished the '22 campaign as one of Detroit's primary cornerbacks, is signed with the organization through 2023, and carries with him a cap hit of $941,168 in 2023.

He has $1,168 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Bobby Price

Price, known for his prowess on special teams, suited up for just five games in 2022 and finished the season on injured reserve.

He will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning that his rights are still held by the Lions. So, if Price were to receive a contract offer from another NFL franchise, Detroit will have the chance to match the offer before potentially allowing him to sign with the other team.

Will Harris

The one-time safety was a key contributor at cornerback all season long for the Lions. The Boston College product played in 15 games (made 10 starts at nickel CB), and logged four passes defensed, his first career interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and I think there's a chance the Lions bring him back on a cost-effective deal.

Mike Hughes

Hughes was a free-agent acquisition of Brad Holmes & Co. last offseason.

The 2018 first-round pick didn't make a huge impact in Detroit's secondary. However, he did emerge as a starter down the stretch, and ended up starting six games.

He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Chase Lucas

Lucas, Detroit's seventh-round pick last year, ended up being the least impactful player of the team's 2022 rookie class.

The 25-year-old is signed with the Lions through 2025, and will carry with him a cap hit of $894,820 in 2023.

He has $74,460 still owed to him in guaranteed money.

Jarren Williams and Khalil Dorsey

Williams and Dorsey each finished the '22 season on Detroit's practice squad.

Additionally, they both are signed to futures deals, meaning that their contracts won't count against the Lions' salary cap until a “future” date (the start of free agency).