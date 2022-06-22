Skip to main content

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Running Backs

These two Detroit Lions running backs are likely going to have to battle to earn a roster position in 2022.

The Detroit Lions running backs room has steadily improved over the course of the last 24 months. 

With D'Andre Swift looking to take the next step forward in his career and veteran Jamaal Williams available to provide relief with his power run style, Detroit's run game should be significantly improved in 2022. 

Craig Reynolds is a player that is catching the attention of the coaching staff due to his work ethic. 

Running backs coach Duce Staley even noted he has to tell Reynolds to scale it back due to his relentless dedication to his craft and desire to get out on the field. 

Last year he was Netflix. He’s Hulu this year, right," Staley told reporters, when asked by AllLions about the potential of Reynolds having in increased role in the offense. 

“You’ve got to graduate each year. But man, I tell you Craig has been really working hard," Staley explained further. "And Craig is one of those guys you might have to tell, ‘hey man slow down for a second’. That’s during the offseason, that’s during the season. You’ve got to kind of pull him back a little bit. (Playing hard) is all he knows, which I’m a big fan of.”

Godwin Igwebuike battled ball security issues at times last season, but should find himself again being utilized heavily on special teams, as he was the team’s starting kick returner last year. 

swift5
reynolds5

Roster bubble

The two backs who will need to have impressive training camps to take themselves out of the roster bubble conversation are Jermar Jefferson and rookie Greg Bell. 

Staley indicated that Jefferson could find his way on the field significantly more, but must demonstrate first that he can contribute and aid the team on special teams, the common trajectory for young players battling to move up on the depth chart. 

Bell began his collegiate career at Nebraska, before transferring to San Diego State. 

Last season, the young running back secured 1,091 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. 

Early scouting reports noted that Bell must improve as a pass catcher and similar to Jefferson, must demonstrate he can handle duties and responsibilities on special teams.

