Skip to main content

2022 Stat Prediction for Jamaal Williams

SI All Lions provides its stat prediction for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams in 2022.

Running back Jamaal Williams enters year No. 2 with the Detroit Lions in 2022. 

Formerly a member of the Green Bay Packers, Williams was acquired last offseason, via free agency, to complement D'Andre Swift in Detroit's backfield.

Williams, a first-round pick of the Packers in 2017, went on to amass 601 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries in 13 games in his debut season in Motown. He also caught 26 balls for 157 yards.

Williams will be part of a rather crowded running backs room, with Swift, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike all also competing for reps entering the 2022 campaign. However, with Williams' versatility as both a runner and pass-catcher, the depth at the position shouldn't prevent him from carving out a significant role in Ben Johnson's offense. 

The 27-year-old, who is getting ready to embark on his sixth NFL season, is looking forward to being "a leader" for Dan Campbell and the Lions this upcoming season.

USATSI_17477714_168388382_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

barnes5

Look: Lions' Derrick Barnes Visits Cincinnati Boys and Girls Club

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes, similar to Andrew Whitworth, visits a Boys and Girls Club.

14 hours ago
alim5

How Aidan Hutchinson Could Allow NT Alim McNeill to Shine

Detroit's defense is counting on Alim McNeill to take a step forward in 2022.

19 hours ago
USATSI_18504425_168388382_lowres

Predicting Madden NFL 23 Ratings for Lions Rookies

SI All Lions provides its Madden NFL 23 ratings predictions for the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

23 hours ago

"I'm a leader on the team,” Williams told reporters during a media session at Detroit's Allen Park practice facility in May. “I’m one of the vets on the team now, I got to show by example. Sometimes I’m gonna have to talk. I don’t like talking, I really don’t. I’d rather just show it on the field and do it that way. But, I’ve got to take steps to improve it. If you want to improve, you got to change things. And, sometimes you get comfortable where you at, if you don’t want to improve. But, I do. So, one of my things I gotta improve on is talking a little bit more in the huddle.

“I just got to be more aware to my surroundings, my teammates, my coaches. I feel like I could give a lot more, and I am.”

Williams averaged 3.9 yards per carry a season ago, down from his averages in both 2019 (4.3) and 2020 (4.2) with the Packers. 

Now with a full season under his belt in Detroit, I think that number improves in 2022.

I'm projecting that Williams rushes for a career-best 677 yards and three touchdowns on 165 carries, good for an average of 4.1 yards a rush. I believe he'll also add another 182 yards on 28 receptions.

And, in putting up such numbers, he'll prove to be a valuable asset in Johnson's offensive attack.

barnes5
OnePride+

Look: Lions' Derrick Barnes Visits Cincinnati Boys and Girls Club

By John Maakaron14 hours ago
alim5
News

How Aidan Hutchinson Could Allow NT Alim McNeill to Shine

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
USATSI_18504425_168388382_lowres
News

Predicting Madden NFL 23 Ratings for Lions Rookies

By Vito Chirco23 hours ago
swift5
OnePride+

'Baller Alert': Why D'Andre Swift Could Be Top 5 NFL Running Back

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022
flowe5
News

Lions 2023 Draft Board: Why Oregon Justin Flowe Is LB to Watch

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022
jameson5
News

Jameson Williams Must Increase 'Strength Development' Before Debut

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022
gary5
News

PFF Has Lions Drafting Rashan Gary Over T.J. Hockenson in Re-Draft

By John MaakaronJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18518471_168388382_lowres
News

Ranking 2022 NFL Head Coaches

By Christian BooherJun 20, 2022