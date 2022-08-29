Skip to main content

Lions 2022 Roster Cutdown Tracker

The Detroit Lions must establish their 2022 53-man roster by Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions must establish their 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2022 season by the 4 p.m. deadline this upcoming Tuesday.

Despite being confident in what veteran Jared Goff can accomplish this season, the backup quarterback situation is in complete disarray. 

Following the Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, head coach Dan Campbell did not want to provide a significant amount of detail regarding his feelings about the backup quarterbacks currently on Detroit's roster. 

Both Tim Boyle and David Blough struggled mightily to cement their spot on the roster. 

"Here's what I would say, I think it became very clear. I think we got things answered and I'd leave it at that," said Campbell, via the team's YouTube page. 

The defense had a much better showing in the preseason finale, as Campbell noted postgame cornerback Jeff Okudah had done enough to earn a spot starting opposite of Amani Oruwariye. 

In the coming two days, Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will have several tough decisions to make regarding who gets cut and who makes the team's initial 53-man roster. 

Following along at All Lions for all roster news, rumors and cuts made over the next three days.

Quarterback

Running back

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams 
  • Craig Reynolds 
  • Jermar Jefferson 
  • Justin Jackson 
  • Godwin Igwebuike 
  • Jason Cabinda -- PUP

Wide receiver 

  • DJ Chark 
  • Josh Reynolds 
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Kalif Raymond 
  • Quintez Cephus 
  • Tom Kennedy 
  • Trinity Benson 
  • Maurice Alexander 
  • Kalil Pimpleton
  • Jameson Williams -- reserve/NFI list

Tight end

Offensive linemen

  • Taylor Decker 
  • Jonah Jackson 
  • Frank Ragnow 
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai 
  • Penei Sewell 
  • Dan Skipper 
  • Logan Stenberg 
  • Evan Brown 
  • Tommy Kraemer
  • Matt Nelson 
  • Kendall Lamm 
  • Darrin Paulo 
  • Kevin Jarvis 
  • Obinna Eze

Defensive linemen

  • Michael Brockers 
  • Alim McNeill 
  • Levi Onwuzurike 
  • Isaiah Buggs 
  • Jashon Cornell
  • Bruce Hector 
  • Demetrius Taylor

EDGE rushers

Linebacker

Cornerbacks

  • Amani Oruwariye 
  • Jeff Okudah 
  • Will Harris
  • Bobby Price 
  • Mark Gilbert 
  • Saivion Smith
  • Cedric Boswell
  • AJ Parker 
  • Mike Hughes 
  • Chase Lucas
  • Jerry Jacobs -- Active/PUP list

Safety

Specialists

  • Jack Fox 
  • Scott Daly 
  • Austin Seibert 
  • Riley Patterson

