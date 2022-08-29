Lions 2022 Roster Cutdown Tracker

The Detroit Lions must establish their 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2022 season by the 4 p.m. deadline this upcoming Tuesday.

Despite being confident in what veteran Jared Goff can accomplish this season, the backup quarterback situation is in complete disarray.

Following the Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, head coach Dan Campbell did not want to provide a significant amount of detail regarding his feelings about the backup quarterbacks currently on Detroit's roster.

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Both Tim Boyle and David Blough struggled mightily to cement their spot on the roster.

"Here's what I would say, I think it became very clear. I think we got things answered and I'd leave it at that," said Campbell, via the team's YouTube page.

The defense had a much better showing in the preseason finale, as Campbell noted postgame cornerback Jeff Okudah had done enough to earn a spot starting opposite of Amani Oruwariye.

In the coming two days, Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will have several tough decisions to make regarding who gets cut and who makes the team's initial 53-man roster.

Following along at All Lions for all roster news, rumors and cuts made over the next three days.

Quarterback

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Running back

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Justin Jackson

Godwin Igwebuike

Jason Cabinda -- PUP

Wide receiver

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Trinity Benson

Maurice Alexander

Kalil Pimpleton

Jameson Williams -- reserve/NFI list

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Devin Funchess

Derrick Deese Jr.

Offensive linemen

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Dan Skipper

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Matt Nelson

Kendall Lamm

Darrin Paulo

Kevin Jarvis

Obinna Eze

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Isaiah Buggs

Jashon Cornell

Bruce Hector

Demetrius Taylor

EDGE rushers

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

James Houston

Eric Banks

Romeo Okwara -- PUP

Josh Paschal -- PUP

Linebacker

Alex Anzalone

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Anthony Pittman

Jarrad Davis

Josh Woods

Cornerbacks

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Bobby Price

Mark Gilbert

Saivion Smith

Cedric Boswell

AJ Parker

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Jerry Jacobs -- Active/PUP list

Safety

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Kerby Joseph

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

C.J. Moore

Specialists