Lions 2022 Roster Cutdown Tracker
The Detroit Lions must establish their 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2022 season by the 4 p.m. deadline this upcoming Tuesday.
Despite being confident in what veteran Jared Goff can accomplish this season, the backup quarterback situation is in complete disarray.
Following the Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, head coach Dan Campbell did not want to provide a significant amount of detail regarding his feelings about the backup quarterbacks currently on Detroit's roster.
Both Tim Boyle and David Blough struggled mightily to cement their spot on the roster.
"Here's what I would say, I think it became very clear. I think we got things answered and I'd leave it at that," said Campbell, via the team's YouTube page.
The defense had a much better showing in the preseason finale, as Campbell noted postgame cornerback Jeff Okudah had done enough to earn a spot starting opposite of Amani Oruwariye.
In the coming two days, Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will have several tough decisions to make regarding who gets cut and who makes the team's initial 53-man roster.
Following along at All Lions for all roster news, rumors and cuts made over the next three days.
Quarterback
- Jared Goff
- Tim Boyle
- David Blough
Running back
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Craig Reynolds
- Jermar Jefferson
- Justin Jackson
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jason Cabinda -- PUP
Wide receiver
- DJ Chark
- Josh Reynolds
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
- Trinity Benson
- Maurice Alexander
- Kalil Pimpleton
- Jameson Williams -- reserve/NFI list
Tight end
- T.J. Hockenson
- Brock Wright
- Shane Zylstra
- James Mitchell
- Devin Funchess
- Derrick Deese Jr.
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Dan Skipper
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
- Matt Nelson
- Kendall Lamm
- Darrin Paulo
- Kevin Jarvis
- Obinna Eze
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Isaiah Buggs
- Jashon Cornell
- Bruce Hector
- Demetrius Taylor
EDGE rushers
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- John Cominsky
- James Houston
- Eric Banks
- Romeo Okwara -- PUP
- Josh Paschal -- PUP
Linebacker
- Alex Anzalone
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Derrick Barnes
- Chris Board
- Anthony Pittman
- Jarrad Davis
- Josh Woods
Cornerbacks
- Amani Oruwariye
- Jeff Okudah
- Will Harris
- Bobby Price
- Mark Gilbert
- Saivion Smith
- Cedric Boswell
- AJ Parker
- Mike Hughes
- Chase Lucas
- Jerry Jacobs -- Active/PUP list
Safety
- Tracy Walker
- DeShon Elliott
- Kerby Joseph
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- JuJu Hughes
- C.J. Moore
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Scott Daly
- Austin Seibert
- Riley Patterson