SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Packers

Vito Chirco

For the third straight year, the Lions go into Week 2 looking to grab their first win of the season -- something they achieved a year ago and failed to do in 2018. 

They enter Lambeau Field Sunday, looking to win their first game against the Green Bay Packers since Week 17 of the 2018 campaign. 

Here are three keys to victory for the Lions in their Week 2 tilt with the Packers. 

Better fourth quarter 

Easier said than done. But, if the Lions get a lead Sunday, they need to hold onto it.

They cannot afford to let another fourth-quarter advantage to slip away.

Blowing leads in the final quarter -- which has led to eight losses since the start of the 2019 season -- has become a defining mark of the Matt Patricia-Bob Quinn regime in Detroit.

It would simply be unacceptable for Patricia to allow it to happen for a second straight week and on top of that, for a second consecutive week against an NFC North divisional foe. 

The offense needs to be smarter -- Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford can't be taking sacks that result in losses of nine yards as he did in Week 1 against the Bears -- and the defense needs to be much more effective in stopping the pass in order to prevent a late-game collapse against the Packers. 

Establish pass rush to curtail Aaron Rodgers' production 

Speaking of being more effective on defense, the Lions need to find some semblance of a pass rush before Sunday's contest with Green Bay rolls around. 

It's the only way in which Detroit will be able to stop Aaron Rodgers -- or at the very least, be able to curtail his production. 

Rodgers & Co. are coming off a 43-point performance against the Minnesota Vikings, and they're probably salivating at the mouth thinking about what they can do against Detroit's suspect defense. 

The Lions, as a team, recorded a combined one sack (courtesy of defensive end Trey Flowers), in their Week 1 loss to the Bears.

If Patricia's squad wants to gain any respect from the rest of the league and start looking like a playoff contender before it's too late, the pass rush must improve. 

And it needs to happen starting Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. 

Don't settle for field goals 

As for Detroit's offense, it needs to keep its foot on the gas pedal, especially going up against a potent Green Bay offensive attack led by Rodgers, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Stafford and the Lions' offense need to score points in the final quarter -- and not just field goals. 

In the team's Week 1 contest with the Bears, the offense had to settle for three Matt Prater field goals. Prater also attempted a fourth FG -- from 55 yards out in the fourth quarter -- that he did not make. 

When the Lions get into the red zone in their Week 2 matchup with the Packers, they need to punch it in for six. 

They can ill-afford to settle for field goals. 

If they consistently do so Sunday, they not only will get beat, but they will also more than likely get blown out against their NFC North divisional rivals. 

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Lions Start 0-4, Should Matt Patricia Be Fired?

The Detroit Lions' next three opponents are the Packers, Cardinals and Saints.

John Maakaron

by

KCTruck

Lack of Pass Rush and Playing Man Coverage Explained by Cory Undlin

Read more on Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin's explanation regarding defensive backs playing man coverage and the lack of a pass rush against the Bears.

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford Still Trusts Rookie D'Andre Swift

Matthew Stafford would still target rookie D'Andre Swift "100 out of 100" times in the future.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Offensive Mistakes Hurt Lions in Fourth Quarter

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explains how to maintain solid offense in Tuesday media session

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Dagger Time: Lions Blow Lead, Lose Opener to Chicago Bears, 27-23

Read more on the Detroit Lions' loss to the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

kidshelleen51

Harbaugh: 'Let's Play Football'

Big Ten officially announces return to action this fall after initial decision was made to postpone the college football season.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial Week 2 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers NFL Week 2

Read more on how to watch the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 NFL action.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Lions Sign Cornerback Chris Jones

Read more on the Detroit Lions newest addition to the secondary.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Lions' Week 1 Offensive Grades

Read more on how the Detroit Lions offense fared against the Chicago Bears defense.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179