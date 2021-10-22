4 Receivers That Could Aid Jared Goff

Here are four wide receivers the Detroit Lions could add to aid quarterback Jared Goff.

Through six weeks in the 2021 season, the Lions' receivers group has been the definition of underwhelming.

It's also been depleted by injury, most notably to offseason acquisition Tyrell Williams and second-year pro Quintez Cephus.

Without further ado, here are four receivers that Detroit could add to help out Jared Goff and the team's struggling offense.

Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson

The 28-year-old hasn't had much of a role with the Panthers in 2021.

He's caught just 15 balls for 190 yards and two touchdowns through six games, and hasn't developed much of a connection with new Carolina passer Sam Darnold.

However, Anderson has been known as a productive receiver in past seasons, coming off a career-best 95-catch, 1,000-plus-yard campaign in 2020.

If the Panthers decide to move on from him, he'd be a great get for the Lions.

Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The 2014 first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints has seemingly been good with all four of the NFL teams he's played for in his eight seasons as a pro.

Now in his second season with the Houston Texans, he's proven that he doesn't need Deshaun Watson throwing him passes in order to be productive.

Through six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up 40 receptions for 481 yards and a score. He's also produced a career-best 80.2 reception yards per game, and caught a near career-high 70.2 percent of his passes.

If the Texans decide to deal him, he'd be a great addition for Detroit's passing attack.

Scott Galvin, USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella

The 2019 second-round draft pick has been the subject of trade rumors since the preseason.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Isabella could be a name to watch for the Lions, as the Tuesday, Nov. 2, trade deadline nears.

Per Rapoport, "I know a player that teams have been interested in since training camp is (wide receiver) Andy Isabella from the Arizona Cardinals. He's been mostly inactive this season. Talented player. They have yet to deal him, and haven't really talked to teams about doing so. But, I would expect at least that talk, those inquiries, to ramp up as we get get closer to the next couple of weeks."

He hasn't carved out much of a role with the Cardinals since being drafted, and has yet to log an offensive snap this season.

However, the Ohio native could bring a tremendous amount of speed to the outside for the Lions' passing game. And considering the depleted nature of the team's receivers group, Detroit could do much worse.

At this point, Isabella would be considered an upgrade to the Lions' receivers room, if acquired.

Free agent WR Golden Tate

Tate has yet to log a snap in 2021, and isn't presently part of a team.

But, if the present free agent and former Lions wideout wants to suit up this season, I'm sure Goff & Co. wouldn't mind adding the 33-year-old to their group of receivers.

He had a great four-and-a-half-year stretch in Detroit from 2014-18, and has accumulated 8,278 receiving yards and 46 total touchdowns throughout his career.

Additionally, although he's past his prime, he'd still arguably be Goff's best wideout, if the Lions were to add him today.

A reunion for Tate and Detroit doesn't currently seem to be in store. But, if it were to occur, it'd be a huge PR win for the organization.