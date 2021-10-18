Rumor: Lions Could Be Searching to Trade For New Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions could be searching for a new wide receiver for quarterback Jared Goff.

The Detroit Lions offense has not performed well over the course of the last month.

"Not much," was the reply head coach Dan Campbell gave when asked at his Monday media session about what his team's offense has done well lately.

A shakeup of the roster could be in the works, as Campbell also noted that the team is exploring any and all changes that could be made to improve the roster.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport expressed in a report on Monday that the Lions could be looking to acquire a wide receiver via trade.

He expressed in his report, "A team that could be a buyer here at the trade deadline is the Detroit Lions. Yes, I know that they don't have any wins, but they also don't have any receivers. They've had so many injuries at that position. (They) continue to deal with that. I won't be surprised if they don't go out and at least talk to some teams -- and they've done so already -- talk to some teams about acquiring a receiver."

Rapoport added, "One name to watch. I know a player that team's have been interested in since training camp is (wide receiver) Andy Isabella from the Arizona Cardinals. He's been mostly inactive this season. Talented player. They have yet to deal him and haven't really talked to teams about doing so, but I would expect at least that talk, those inquiries to ramp up as we get get closer to the next couple of weeks."