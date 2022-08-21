Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection: Post-Preseason Game 2

The Detroit Lions were able to secure their first preseason victory since 2018 when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 27-26, in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

"It's very important," head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about building a winning culture, starting in the preseason. "Especially with a young team and just where we've been, where we're coming from, and where we began to go at the end of the season (in 2021). Man, it's it's got to be part of our DNA. It's got to become part of who we are. And we have to embrace every moment and treat it like it's your last moment."

Lets take a look at who is in line to make the 53-man roster after the Colts game.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

Boyle performed better in Week 2 than Blough, who know finds himself on the outside looking in, especially after back-to-back weeks turning the football over.

Boyle led an 18-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes off of the clock to give the team the go-ahead touchdown.

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Godwin Igwebuike

PUP: Jason Cabinda

Jermar Jefferson just has not been able to get the productivity going when the lights are on, so it is the end of the road for the second-year running back.

The No. 3 running back spot now belongs to Craig Reynolds.

Wide receiver (6)

The Lions allowed wideout Tom Kennedy to play more on special teams, especially after he didn't play a single snap there against the Falcons.

“That’s why we put him out there at the gunner and jammer. To get some looks at him,” Campbell explained. “I saw a couple of them and he got doubled on a couple and that means the other guy has got to win. I would say he didn’t disappoint, but I need to go back and watch the film. We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team. That’s what this means, because he just won’t go away, and that’s a good thing.”

Tight end (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Shane Zylstra

Offensive line (8)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Interior defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Isaiah Buggs

Campbell was very complimentary of the defensive line's performance this week.

“I felt like the most consistent group of all of them this week was the d-line in those two days. I thought every one of those guys improved," he said. “I didn’t feel like anybody took a step back in that room and then it just carried over into this game.”

Edge rusher (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Unfortunately, rookie James Houston remains on the outside looking in. Against the Colts, he struggled to shed blocks and was not that impactful.

Linebacker (5)

Alex Anzalone

Chris Board

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Anthony Pittman

Cornerback (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

AJ Parker

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Bobby Price

PUP: Jerry Jacobs

Cedric Boswell, after getting picked on in back-to-back games, will likely not be making this team.

Okudah playing better is a bright spot, but the unit as a whole needs to play much better when the regular season begins.

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Kerby Joseph

C.J. Moore

Special teams (3)