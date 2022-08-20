Studs and Duds from Lions-Colts Preseason Game

The Detroit Lions saw flashbacks in Saturday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

For the second straight week, the secondary squandered a late touchdown pass that brought near defeat. However, this time, Detroit stifled the Colts’ two-point conversion attempt, and emerged victorious for the first time of the 2022 preseason.

The Lions defeated Indianapolis, 27-26. Here are the studs and duds from the performance.

STUD: WR/KR Maurice Alexander

After spending the spring with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, Alexander signed with the Lions during training camp. On Saturday, he proved that he’s more than just an afterthought when it comes to the team’s wide receiver roster battle.

Though his impact on the passing game was minimal, the 25-year-old routinely set the Lions up with good field position with big returns. He was shifty, evading tacklers and slipping past defenders.

The Lions have missed the impact that a good returner can have on a game since Jamal Agnew fled for Jacksonville last offseason. While Alexander is largely unproven, his USFL track record and performance Saturday is an indication of his potential.

DUD: WR Kalif Raymond

While Raymond didn’t do much wrong on Saturday, his overall stock was hurt by the performances by Kennedy, Benson and Alexander. With the offense already based around starting wideouts DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, there are limited spots available.

Through two preseason games, Raymond has been of minimal impact on the Lions’ offense. Alexander took all of the return reps Saturday, which could be just a product of Detroit resting many of its starters.

Still, Alexander made the most of it and may have created a competition at the position.

STUD: WR Tom Kennedy

The standout of the preseason opener continued to ride his momentum against the Colts. After totaling 104 yards in game one against the Falcons, Kennedy followed that effort with two touchdown catches in Indianapolis Saturday.

Kennedy has been a star throughout training camp, and has made the most of his targets throughout the preseason. He finished Saturday with five receptions, and totaled 24 yards.

Trinity Benson also had a good showing, catching four passes for 44 yards. Benson needed a strong showing, as Dan Campbell has emphasized a need to see production from him “when the lights come on.”

DUD: RB Jermar Jefferson

The Lions made plenty happen on the ground Saturday behind their second-team offensive line. Craig Reynolds started, and ran for 37 yards on seven carries, while Justin Jackson added 54 yards on seven attempts of his own.

Godwin Igwebuike even punched in a touchdown, but Jefferson had little production. On his seven carries, he averaged 3.6 yards, and had a long run of just nine yards. Jefferson also had two catches, which netted a total of one negative yard.

Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

STUD: EDGE Austin Bryant

Competing to play alongside the likes of rookie Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris and an eventually healthy Romeo Okwara, Bryant has been strong all of training camp.

He added to that effort with two sacks in the second half Saturday. His strengths were on full display in the run game as well, as he took good angles of pursuit to take down running backs at the line of scrimmage.

DUD: CB Mike Hughes

The one position group that had most of its projected contributors in action were the cornerbacks. As a result, Hughes, Jeff Okudah and Will Harris got an opportunity to shine.

Hughes struggled in coverage, biting on a pump fake that led to a big completion from Nick Foles to Dezmon Patmon. He’s struggled to stand out in camp, while Harris and Okudah have emerged as starters opposite Amani Oruwariye.