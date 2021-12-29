Lions' All-Campbell Team 2021

These players on the Detroit Lions roster would certainly make the All-Campbell team.

Back in 1984, John Madden took the advice of his best friend John Robinson and created the "All-Madden" team.

It represented a list of NFL players who Madden thought represented football and played the game the way he thought it should be played.

So, in honor of the late Madden, here is the inaugural Lions All-Campbell team for the 2021 season.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

“Look, there are a number of guys, but I mean certainly -- one of the first ones that pops in my head is Jalen Reeves-Maybin pops up," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And, I know he missed a couple of games here due to injury, but when he’s been out there on defense and on special teams, he makes plays. He’s a football player. That doesn’t go unnoticed."

Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

Michael Brockers

"Michael Brockers has been steady all year long. He’s been a force for us and just a steady, constant, reliable force for us."

Jamaal Williams

"I know exactly what he’s going to do on damn near every play, whether it’s run or pass or routes, whatever that is, and protection," Campbell said. "You just know what kind of -- you’re going to get a days work out of him and it’s going to be good work, good productive work. And man, I appreciate that and it helps you as a play-caller.”

Alex Anzalone

"He’s been rock solid, man. He’s been as steady as a rock. He’s really our quarterback on defense," Campbell said. "It’ll hurt, but look, we’ve had to adapt all year and so here we are again."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown

"Coach is trusting me, team trusts me and I trust myself, I know what I can do," St. Brown said following the Lions 20-16 loss to the Falcsons. "I'm confident, like you said. Confidence is one of the biggest things. You can tell when guys play with confidence and I have a lot of confidence right now."

According to the team website, it has now ben four consecutive games that St. Brown has caught at least eight passes.

The feat ties wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for the longest such streak by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Cabinda

"He’s been so consistent all year, he’s been kind of that energy guy and that relying factor on fullback that we can rely on," quarterback Jared Goff said. "Also playing a little bit of tight end and doing so many things for us on and off the field, being able to be that leader that we’ve needed.”