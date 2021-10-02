Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Due for Breakout Game

Read more on why Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is due for a breakout game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

There's no doubt that rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fourth-round draft pick of the Lions this year (No. 112 overall), has looked like a first-year pro through the first three games of his NFL career.

The USC product has hauled in just six balls for 43 yard on 10 targets, including just one reception for two yards in the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Yet, the Detroit coaching staff, including head coach Dan Campbell, isn't overly worried about the 21-year-old wideout's slow start to his inaugural NFL campaign.

In fact, Campbell believes St. Brown is due for a breakout game sooner than later.

"I think (Amon-Ra) St. Brown is close. I think he’s due to have a game for us," Campbell told reporters Friday. "He does a ton of dirty work for us. I think his opportunities are going to come. And so, there again, it’s got to happen. I think once one-to-two of those things happen, then, there will be confidence in those players. And then, in turn, in all of us. It helps the quarterback, helps us game plan, all of those things.”

Speaking of the Lions' starting quarterback (Jared Goff), he'd like to feed the first-year receiver with a heavy dose of targets moving forward.

“We’d love to get him the ball. He’s always in the gameplan. He’s always a part of what we want to do," Goff said earlier this week about St. Brown.

He further commented that St. Brown's lack of targets so far is "just probably a circumstance, not something that is any bit intentional or anything like that."

Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Goff and the Lions are going up against a Chicago Bears defense this week that is ranked 21st in touchdowns allowed through the air through the first three weeks of the season (six). Chicago's pass defense has also allowed the 12th-fewest yards (694), and has recorded the seventh-most interceptions (three), though.

Subsequently, it might be tough to have a ton of success through the air against the Bears.

However, after the dismal performance by Detroit's passing attack last week (combined for 217 yards and zero TDs), I think it's time for Goff to get some new receivers actively involved, and I think he will Sunday in Chicago.

Enter St. Brown. He's due for a big game, and he'll deliver just that against the Lions' NFC North divisional rivals.

My Week 4 prediction for St. Brown: Six receptions for 45 yards and a score.

