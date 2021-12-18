Skip to main content
    Detroit Lions Announce Players Activated from Practice Squad for Arizona Cardinals Game

    Detroit Lions call up several members of the practice squad to play against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday afternoon the list of players elevated from their practice squad who will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

    A new temporary rule has been instituted by the National Football League that permits teams to elevate an unlimited number of practice squad players if they are replacing a member of the roster who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Earlier this week, the team elevated rookie tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad as one of their reserve/COVID-19 replacements.

    Also, running back Craig Reynolds, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, cornerback Parnell Motley and kicker Alrick Rosas were the members of the practice squad the team decided to protect.

    For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, there is an expectation that whoever steps foot out on the football field will be expected to perform to aid the team. 

    “Play the next guy whoever that may be. If it’s somebody we just signed or (Parnell) Motley that’s been here for a while, we just try to figure it out and try to put a guy out there," Glenn said. "The thing is, we have bodies. Just the fact that we’ve all got to make sure the communication and all of that comes together with the new guys there. That’s usually the issue when you do have new guys come in.”

    Glenn continued, "I would say this and this has been my motto, ‘Every player who’s in the meeting room that’s been there will have an injury. Everybody cashes a check, so I expect you to know what to do when you go on the field.’ And, that’s just what it is. In everything that we do, if you’ve been here long enough to understand our system, then we expect you to go out there and operate the way we need you to operate."

    Safety Tracy Walker (illness) has been added to the game status report. 

    swift5

    Should Detroit Lions Sit D'Andre Swift for Remainder of 2021 Season?

    D'Andre Swift will miss the Detroit Lions Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

    USATSI_17243745_168388382_lowres

    ESPN No Longer Available on YouTube TV: Alternative Option Available to Stream

    YouTube TV and ESPN could not reach a deal just ahead of bowl season.

    USATSI_17167370_168388382_lowres

    Pros and Cons of Lions Adding Gardner Minshew II

    Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Philadelphia Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew II this offseason.

    He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Arizona, according to the Lions. 

    Roster news

    • Activated cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
    • Activated safety Bobby Price. 
    • Activated Tracy Walker from Reserve/COVID-19.
    • Activated A.J. Parker from injured reserve.
    • Elevated Craig Reynolds from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement
    • Elevated Curtis Bolton and Dan Skipper from practice squad pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.

