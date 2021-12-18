Scouting Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds

Detroit running back Craig Reynolds, affectionately nicknamed "Netflix," continues running towards his own Hollywood ending. Literally.

Reynolds got the nickname when Detroit running backs coach Duce Staley said that is what Reynolds was watching at home when he was waiting for his next chance.

Reynolds nearly made the Lions' backfield during the preseason after bursting on to the scene, and now recently, Reynolds has once again returned to the stage in dramatic fashion due to unforeseen circumstances.

Roman philosopher Seneca once said, "Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity," and that is exactly what has happened to Reynolds.

With running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on the shelf and most likely being out again this week, opportunity has come knocking for Reynolds - - and he keeps answering the door.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Reynolds carried the rock 11 times for 83 yards (7.5 yards-per-carry average).

That is not too bad for an undrafted player from Kutztown University, who has been bouncing around this league since 2019 (first with Washington and then in Jacksonville, before landing in Detroit).

"Craig Reynolds Sunday was the way he’s been practicing. He was not a surprise to anyone. That’s just who he is," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters Thursday. "(Assistant head coach/running backs coach) Duce Staley, his coach, calls him ‘Netflix’ because he was home watching Netflix one day and the next night, he was scoring touchdowns. That’s just Craig. We love him.”

The Lions signed the 25-year-old Reynolds on Aug. 12, and the next day, he ended up introducing himself to his new teammates in the huddle in a preseason game against Buffalo.

Reynolds was Detroit's leading rusher in that contest, carrying the football six times for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Reynolds' performance sadly was not enough to help him secure a spot on the final 53-man roster as he was waived. However, then he got signed back to Detroit's practice squad.

The plot recently thickened, however, when he was signed back to the active roster on Dec. 11, and he made a big impact again. Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not seem at all surprised with Reynolds' performance, either.

"I would say what he did yesterday didn't surprise any of us," Campbell said in his press conference this week. "He did exactly what we thought he would do."

Now, Reynolds will look to do it again when Arizona brings its 15th-ranked run defense to town. On the season, the Cardinals have given up an average of 111.8 yards per game on the ground. But, they have tightened things up over the past three weeks, and have given up only 95.7 yards rushing per contest.

“I feel like when we can run the football for four quarters, we can run the football on anyone," Lynn said. "I felt that way from day one, and we don’t always have our starters in. Our backups will come in, and they’ve done a heck of a job. That’s just something that we have to do better as an offense to stay on the field, doing better on third downs, so that we can get more opportunities.”

#46 Craig Reynolds - 5-foot-11, 225 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Preseason (8/13) BUF, (8/21) PIT, (8/27) IND and regular season (12/12) DEN

Grade: B

Scouting Report

Determined, cutting runner with patience, vision, balance and good acceleration. Extremely competitive. Makes the most of every opportunity. Takes the hand off, and quickly identifies where to go with the ball and hits the holes hard. Hammered the line of scrimmage in preseason action. Can cut and really get going. One-gear runner. It takes a real effort to bring him down, or he will just keep running until he is stopped. Can stay on his feet and make defenders miss. Does not look to go out of bounds.

Had a 35-yard run against Denver, which was the longest run the Broncos have allowed this season. Willing to stick his nose in there and block in pass pro. Catches most everything that is thrown at him out of the backfield. Nice-looking receiving option out of the backfield. Solid back who gives it everything he has. Looks like he does everything he is asked to do.

During the preseason, Reynolds was impressive, but the argument could be made that it was against backups (many of whom probably ended up getting cut).

However, that argument does not hold water going up against Denver in the regular season, as the Broncos brought the third-ranked defense into that game.

Reynolds held his own, and he looked like he belonged.

The story continues to be written on Reynolds' NFL career.

