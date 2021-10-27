Lions Fill One Vacant Roster Position With Offensive Lineman

    • October 27, 2021
    Lions Fill One Vacant Roster Position, Sign Daryl Worley to Practice Squad

    Detroit Lions have added an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster.
    Author:

    Prior to the transaction announced on Wednesday morning, the Detroit Lions had two vacant roster positions available to be filled ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Eagles. 

    On Wednesday morning, it was announced by the team that one of their vacant roster positions had been filled, as guard Tommy Kraemer was promoted to the 53-man active roster. 

    Earlier this week, lineman Logan Stenberg, who has seen only limited reps this season, was placed on injured reserve. 

    With the addition of Kraemer, the Lions have eight active lineman on the current roster. 

    In addition, Detroit re-signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the practice squad one day after releasing him. Offensive tackle Darrin Paulo has also been brought back to the practice squad roster.

    Detroit could end up activating one of three players who are currently on the injured reserve list to fill the vacancy that remains, including Taylor Decker, Da'Shawn Hand, or Kevin Strong. 

    At this point, it appears more likely that Strong or Hand fills the vacancy, as Decker missed practice last week. 

    Detroit could also choose to bring up veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman if defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn does not feel that defensive back Mark Gilbert is ready to step in and play for the injured A.J. Parker.

