One Bold Trade Detroit Lions Could Make with Los Angeles Rams

General manager Brad Holmes could aid his former team get them an explosive running back for Matthew Stafford by making this bold trade.

Could another reunion be in the works?

In less than one week, the NFL trade deadline will have come and gone.

For the Detroit Lions, it would behoove them to become sellers, especially if they start the season with a record of 0-8.

The Los Angeles Rams lost running back Cam Akers to an Achilles injury earlier this season.

Interestingly, head coach Sean McVay voiced optimism that Akers could still suit up and play this season, if the Rams were to make a run in the postseason.

While Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson have been serviceable in Akers absence, McVay's offense has relied heavily on the arm of new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rams general manager Les Snead has been willing to deal draft picks in order to get the Rams over the hump to secure a Lombardi Trophy.

Recall, the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offense by trading for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Snead and Co. should be looking to do the same to give Stafford the best opportunity to win it all in 2021.

The one player on the Lions roster that could put the Rams over the top is running back D'Andre Swift.

After torching the Rams defense to start the game, Swift brings with him an explosive edge that could take some pressure off Stafford as the playoffs draw near.

The Rams could even be willing to offer three draft picks to secure Swift's services.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could command the Rams 2022 second-round pick, along with a 2023 second- and third-round pick.

Detroit already possess two first-round draft picks from the Rams that were netted from the Stafford-Goff trade.

Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp revealed to the Detroit Free Press the Lions are indeed going through a rebuild and that the process could be painful along the way.

"Everyone knew this was going to be a hard year. A rebuild, no one wanted to say that exactly, but we all kind of knew it was going to be and I think, as I say, the good news is that our young guys are getting a lot of experience, probably a lot more than they would have normally," Hamp said. "So I think at the end of this year, we’ll really know what we have. I think we’re building our foundation and as you know, we have a slew of draft picks coming up the next few years so I see nothing but positive going forward. I think we’ll have a chance to really, really improve ourselves and I feel like we’ve got the right leaders to get us there."

Could Holmes pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade in the next few days?

If that decision is made, who better to trade with than a familiar ally that has already given you a slew of first-round picks already.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 2 at 4 p.m.