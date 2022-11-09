Lions Burning Questions: What's Wrong with the Offense?

The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team.

1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for team morale?

Although Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily and gifted the Lions with a couple of his three interceptions, I believe it was huge for Detroit's defense to see that it could stop the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. In another big-time development, safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Derrick Barnes came through with the best games of their young careers. They each recorded double-digit tackles (Barnes had a game-high 12 and Joseph had 10). Also, Joseph produced the first two interceptions of his career, while Barnes came up with a big sack of Rodgers.

As a result, I believe Sunday's victory provided the aforementioned players and Aaron Glenn's defense, as a whole, with a much-needed boost of confidence.

On the flip side, the offense was far from impressive. Quarterback Jared Goff struggled yet again, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's unit, missing several key playmakers (including receiver DJ Chark and running back D'Andre Swift), mustered up just 15 points. It was also the team's first game without No. 1 tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

So, I don't know how much the offense truly got out of the win. But, for the defense, I believe it was a significant boost of morale.

2.) What's wrong with the Lions' offense?

I believe it's a combination of factors. Goff has regressed since his hot start to the season. He's only thrown for three touchdowns the past four weeks, as opposed to four interceptions. He's also lost three fumbles in the same time span.

Meanwhile, the Lions have dealt with several injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Most notably, Chark, the team's prized offseason acquisition, has been a major disappointment. He's suited up for just three games, and has failed to play a single snap since Week 3. Additionally, Swift, arguably Detroit's most electric offensive weapon, has only played twice since Week 3, and has been limited in those contests.

It also hasn't helped that multiple players on the Lions' offensive line have struggled to stay healthy. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai hasn't played in a single game this season, while left guard Jonah Jackson has already missed three contests.

So, while Goff surely hasn't played well enough, the myriad of injuries Detroit has experienced has also played a significant factor in causing the offense to sputter in recent weeks.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

3.) Can the Lions limit Justin Fields?

I believe this will be very hard for Detroit to accomplish.

Fields rushed for at least 60 yards in each of his last four games, and has scored a rushing touchdown in three of those contests.

Additionally, the former Ohio State signal-caller is coming off a week in which he set the NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He did so by accumulating 178 yards on the ground against the Miami Dolphins. In the aforementioned Week 9 contest, the second-year QB also threw for a career-best three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Lions have struggled mightily with stopping mobile signal-callers all season long. In Week 1, they couldn't stop the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and allowed him to rush for 90 yards and a score. Then, in Week 4, they consistently failed to wrap up the Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith, permitting him to throw for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also rushed for 49 yards and an additional score.

All the above makes me think that Fields is going to consistently be able to escape the pocket and have a field day -- no pun intended -- against Detroit this Sunday. I think the dual-threat passer rushes for at least 75 yards and a score, as Glenn's defense struggles all day long to limit him.