Jameson Williams is expected to make his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent.

With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month.

The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the necessary spark to improve Detroit’s anemic offense.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about an update for when the No. 12 overall pick could make his NFL debut.

"I think we're looking at December," Campbell expressed. "If I'm trying to forecast here a little bit, I'm hoping for sometime in December we get him."

It is not expected the speedy wideout will be shut down for his entire rookie season.

Campbell indicated there are still many benefits for the talented wideout to gain experience playing in the NFL this season.

The only factor that would preclude Williams from making his debut is if the team did not feel good about him physically, which isn't expected.

"I don't forecast that being an issue because I think when he can go, I think it would be good for him to go," Campbell said. "He needs some in-game experience, even if it's only for a couple of games -- two or three games. I think those are critical to get under his belt before next year. If you can do it."

